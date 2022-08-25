The Science Behind Why Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Supplement Gives Them "Glowing, Soft Skin"*
I often wax poetic about vitamin C for skin health. The superstar antioxidant has a plethora of benefits when used topically, such as brightening overall tone, keeping skin firm, fighting free radicals, and so much more. (There’s a reason vitamin C serums are hailed as a must-use by most dermatologists!) But it’s not just topical use that skin care experts push for: Time and again vitamin C ranks among the top of the list of nutrients you should consume for glowing, healthy, vibrant skin.*
That’s because vitamin C plays a vital role in the collagen synthesis process—your body literally needs the antioxidant to produce the protein.* (And as a reminder, collagen is your body’s structural protein that is what keeps your skin firm and lifted.) Not only that, but thanks to its ability to neutralize free radicals and temper oxidative stress, it can help preserve the existing collagen layer.*
And while loading up on vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables is always a good idea, there’s a more efficient way to optimize your intake: minbodygreen’s vitamin C potency+. The supplement delivers a powerful 1,000 mg vitamin C dose (equivalent to 15 oranges) of our body's primary antioxidant in a gentle and optimized form, and is shown to raise vitamin C levels more effectively than other types. *†‡
This vitamin C supplement helps users get glowing skin.
Vitamin C in general is an often recommended nutrient to add to your diet, yes, but this supplement in particular comes with extra praise from skin care experts. As licensed medical esthetician Tiffany Lee says, she recommends it for “its powerhouse antioxidant support to protect our skin from the environment, promote healthy aging, and enable optimal healing.”*
vitamin C potency+
And as facial rejuvenation expert, board-certified doctor of Chinese medicine, and licensed acupuncturist Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, says “while vitamin C is immune famous, I am loving mbg's vitamin C potency+ for a more "superficial" reason - my skin! Along with being required for the antioxidant protection and cellular energy of every cell in our body (including skin cells like fibroblasts), vitamin C also directly supports our skin barrier because it's required for the production of collagen.”*
The results speak for themselves. James G. wrote in saying, “my skin felt softer.”* In addition, Audra V. says “I love all of your vitamins. Take my vitamin C first thing. [It] gives me energy and my skin is so hydrated.”* And Dani L. says “My skin is more glowy, I have lots of energy and love knowing I am taking care of my immune system. Fits seamlessly into my routine.”*
The takeaway.
Want glowing, vibrant skin? If vitamin C isn’t in your skin care routine, look into ASAP. And while topical serums are a great addition (albeit often pricey ones), an oral supplement will do wonders for an overall glow. This supplement optimizes your vitamin C levels so your body can more effectively neutralize free radicals and promote collagen production.* Want more tips on how to improve skin firmness? Check out our guide to collagen production.
