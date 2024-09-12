Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Is The "Best Hand Cream Ever" For Long-Lasting Hydration

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
September 12, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Hands applying mindbodygreen Post-Biotic Hand Cream
Image by mindbodygreen
September 12, 2024

In the desperate search for a holy grail hand cream, we made our own. If you can't find it, make it!

The mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream checks all the boxes. It's rich in moisturizing botanicals to keep skin supple and soft. It contains healthy aging actives to help ease the appearance of fine lines, dark posts, and crepey skin. It supports and strengthens the skin barrier, protecting it from environmental stressors. And most importantly, it feels like heaven to apply. 

Not only do I feel this way, but our mindbodygreen beauty community does as well. Just read on for what they have to say.

This hand cream is the "holy grail" and "the best hand cream ever." 

The high-quality, innovative blend nurtures your skin microbiome, deeply hydrates, provides antioxidant protection, and improves the appearance of the skin instantly and over time. And users are noticing the results. 

"I am obsessed with this hand cream. I work in an office and my hands are always dry. This is the first hand cream I have ever used that keep my hands soft, smooth and nourished. Must have in my daily regimen," writes Marcia

There are rave reviews about how hydrating it is

The formula is deeply hydrating. "Softness in a tube! Best hand cream I've ever used!!" notes one user, Theresa. 

It uses a combination of botanicals known for their moisturization and conditioning properties such as shea butter, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and oat oil. We wanted moisturizers that were going to instantly calm irritated skin and leave them feeling soft. 

And the difference is not only instantly noticeable, but skin feels better with use too. “Most hand creams are either greasy or ineffective. Your hand cream softens my skin and absorbs completely. Over time, my skin is less dry. It’s actually healing my over-dry hands,” writes Amy. 

It can ease the appearance of dark spots and fine lines

Users also rave that it's helped ease the appearance of aging skin. "I have thin, aging skin. One use of this hand cream and I was blown away. I will never run out of this! The best!" writes the reviewer Kelly.

It contains biotech pre- and postbiotics shown to improve skin firmness, help with wrinkle prevention and reduction, as well as support epidermis framework regeneration.

The formula also contains the wrinkle-reducing coenzyme Q10 for antioxidant support, along with a robust assortment of plant-based extracts for extra skin-support nutrients. That's not all: It contains a brightening antioxidant complex (that uses extracts from watermelon, lentils, and apple stem cells) that helps fade dark spots. 

The texture’s soft and fast-absorbing 

I'd be remiss not to mention the texture. It's decadent, rich, and slightly whipped like really good butter—but it soaks up quickly. That's why I like using it both day and night: It's thick enough for a night cream but fast-absorbing enough for day. 

"This is the best hand cream I've ever used. It absorbs quickly and completely, leaving no stickiness behind. My perpetually dry hands are greatly improved!" says one reviewer, Barbara. 

When we formulated it, the non-greasy aspect took a while to get right. But we tried formula tweak after formula tweak until we had a product that wouldn’t leave skin feeling sticky. 

“This cream really absorbs well into my skin without leaving a greasy residue. Love it!,” writes Donna. 

The takeaway

If you're on the hunt for a hand cream that deeply hydrates, helps fade dark spots, smooths fine lines, and protects your skin barrier, check out mindbodygreen's postbiotic hand cream

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth
Beauty

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth
Beauty

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.