Certain Habits May Help Reduce Risk Of ALS, New Research Indicates

Researchers Identify 2 Lifestyle Habits Associated With Lower Risk Of ALS
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), sometimes called Lou Gehrig's disease, is back in the news following the tragic death of actor Eric Dane. It’s a fatal, progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord—leading to the progressive loss of muscle control, paralysis, and eventually respiratory failure.
Anyone who has witnessed the disease firsthand knows how unimaginably cruel it is. Almost three decades ago, my family lost my uncle to ALS. I was young when it happened—so young that I actually don’t ever remember him being healthy, only wheelchair-bound, forced to communicate in simple “yes”/”no” answers via a computer, technology that was revolutionary at the time. It was my first experience with disease and death, and it’s seared in me a lifelong connection to anyone who has to suffer through ALS.
It’s also made me hyper aware of any research done around the disease, as it may mean progress—however incremental—toward better understanding, earlier detection, or more effective treatments.
A large-scale study tracking more than 500,000 people over 14 years found early waking schedules and getting regular physical activity were both associated with a reduced risk of developing ALS, suggesting that there may be a link between lifestyle habits and disease onset.
The findings will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 78th Annual Meeting in April 2026. Here’s what we know:
A note about ALS “prevention”
At this time there is no known way to prevent or treat ALS, only manage its progression once diagnosed. The cause is still unknown, but it’s thought to be a complex mix of genetics, environment (like exposure to toxins), and lifestyle habits. This study highlights a few of the ways that those lifestyle factors may come into play.
It’s important to note that there’s still much researchers don’t know about the disease and its triggers—you can do everything “right” and still be diagnosed with it. It’s important to say this, so as not to add to the burden of anyone who is, has been, or will be affected by ALS.
This information is important and worthwhile, however, because any research into ALS can move us closer to understanding its underlying causes and, ultimately, more effective treatments. Through this lens, all research is beneficial.
Understanding the research
Researchers analyzed data from 502,409 participants with an average age of 57. Over the 14-year follow-up period, 675 people (about 0.14%) developed ALS.
Here's what they found:
- Morning chronotype: People who identified as "morning types" had a 20% lower risk of developing ALS compared to those who stayed up later in the evening.
- Physical activity: Those who engaged in 600 or more MET-minutes of physical activity per week had a 26% lower risk of ALS.
- Sleep duration: Getting 6 to 8 hours of sleep per night was also linked to lower ALS risk.
“Previous research suggests better sleep and more physical activity may reduce the risk of some neurodegenerative diseases, but results for ALS have been mixed,” said study author Hongfu Li, MD, PhD, of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, in a press release. “Our study found a sleep schedule that better matches daylight hours and more physical activity were related to a lower risk of ALS.”
To put the physical activity finding in perspective: 600 MET-minutes per week translates to roughly 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise—like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. That aligns with the baseline recommendation from most health organizations.1
An important note:
What this means (and what it doesn't)
This study shows an association between these lifestyle factors and ALS risk—not cause and effect.
Researchers don't yet understand why morning people and active individuals might have lower risk. It could be related to circadian rhythms’ influence on cellular repair, the neuroprotective effects of exercise, or other factors entirely.
It's also important to remember that ALS is rare. Only 0.14% of participants in this study developed the disease over 14 years. So while a 20-26% risk reduction sounds significant, the absolute risk remains very low for most people.
More research is needed to understand the biological mechanisms at play and whether intentionally shifting your chronotype or exercise habits could offer protective benefits.
The takeaway
We can't draw definitive conclusions from this single study, and there is still much to learn about ALS and other degenerative neurological diseases.
But the findings add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that circadian rhythm and physical activity play important roles in overall neurological health. That’s important because any information we can learn about ALS gets us one step closer to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those it impacts.
For the general population, the risk of developing ALS is low—but the habits highlighted in this study are worth prioritizing regardless. They support brain health, metabolic function, and long-term resilience, benefits that extend far beyond any single condition.