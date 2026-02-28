Certain Habits May Help Reduce Risk Of ALS, New Research Indicates

Anyone who has witnessed the disease firsthand knows how unimaginably cruel it is. Almost three decades ago, my family lost my uncle to ALS. I was young when it happened—so young that I actually don’t ever remember him being healthy, only wheelchair-bound, forced to communicate in simple “yes”/”no” answers via a computer, technology that was revolutionary at the time. It was my first experience with disease and death, and it’s seared in me a lifelong connection to anyone who has to suffer through ALS.