A 4,700-Woman Study Uncovered A Surprising Link Between Menopause, Depression, & Longevity
When women hit menopause before age 40, experiencing what is known as premature menopause, it can raise questions about long-term health. For women who have also experienced depression, there may be an additional piece of the puzzle.
A new study found that premature menopause and depression, separately and together, are linked to higher mortality risk. The results revealed a particularly high-risk among women who experienced both, bringing attention to the potential connection between reproductive health, mental well-being, and longevity.
About the study
Researchers analyzed health survey data from more than 4,700 postmenopausal women ages 40 and older, alongside mortality records followed for more than a decade. Their age at menopause varied.
Researchers defined premature menopause as having a final menstrual period before age 40 and assessed depression using a standard screening questionnaire. Based on these two factors, women were divided into four groups:
- Women with neither premature menopause nor depression
- Women with premature menopause only
- Women with depression only
- Women with both premature menopause & depression
Women with premature menopause and depression had the highest mortality risk
Compared with women who had neither factor, those who experienced premature menopause alone more than twice the risk of dying from any cause. Depression alone was also associated with higher mortality risk, with these women showing a 64% higher risk of death.
The highest risk presented among women who experienced both premature menopause and depression. They had about five times the risk of death from any cause compared with women who had neither factor.
This study was observational, so it doesn't establish that either factor directly causes a higher risk of death. Still, the link it produced between these factors and risk of death during the study period was strong.
Why hormonal and mental health may go hand in hand
Why might these two factors be linked to long-term health?
Although the study didn't investigate the reasons, hormonal changes and depression are known to affect some of the same aspects of well-being.
Estrogen plays a role in mood and cardiovascular function, so its earlier decline during premature menopause may have effects beyond reproductive health. Depression can also affect sleep, physical activity, and how consistently someone keeps up with medical care, all of which can play a role in long-term health.
These overlapping effects may help explain the connection, but more research is needed to understand the exact mechanisms.
How to support your long-term health
If you've experienced premature menopause or depression, here are a few steps you can take to make these factors part of your health care conversations.
- Share your reproductive history: If you went through menopause before 40, tell your health care provider, even if it happened years ago. Ask whether your history affects your cardiovascular health or preventive care needs.
- Take changes in mood seriously: Persistent sadness, fatigue, or loss of interest in activities you enjoy shouldn't automatically be dismissed as menopause symptoms or a result of aging. Talk to a health professional about screening and treatment options.
- Connect the dots with your care team: If you've experienced both premature menopause and depression, ask your provider to consider how they may relate to your overall health rather than addressing them in isolation.
The takeaway
This research is a reminder that physical health and mental health are not isolated systems. They work together in your body to support or, in this case, detract from your longevity and well-being.
With women who experienced both premature menopause and depression having a risk of death about five times higher than those with neither factor, the findings offer a compelling reason to bring both mental and reproductive health concerns into your doctor's appointments, even when it doesn't seem relevant.