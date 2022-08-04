It Hurts At First, But New Study Says Breakups Come With A Surprising Benefit

A person's sense of control refers to the extent to which they feel convinced of their ability "to influence their environment and their future by their own behavior," the researchers write in the paper. That's as opposed to the belief "that things that happen to them largely result from external factors such as powerful others, luck, chance, or fate," which indicates a lower perceived sense of control.

Going into this study, the team wanted to build upon existing research on perceived sense of control over one's life, relationships, and relationship loss. Having a greater perceived sense of control has long been associated with greater overall wellbeing, including better relationship satisfaction, they note.

So, what happens to that sense of control following a breakup, or even death of a spouse? To find out, the researchers conducted a data analysis on a long-term study of over 2,000 people who had experienced a separation from their partner. (1,235 of them had separated from their partner, 423 were divorced, and 437 of them had partners who passed away.)

The study included three yearly questionnaires that asked questions relating to perceived control, in order to gauge how they were impacted by the relationship loss in the short and long term.