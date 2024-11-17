These skin benefits are likely thanks to the extract’s antioxidant profile. Blood orange extract contains powerful antioxidants3 such as flavonoids (anthocyanins and flavanones), non-flavonoid phenols (hydroxycinnamic acids), and vitamin C (ascorbic acid). In fact, according to a randomized, double-blind, controlled study, supplementing with the extract led to a statistically significant increase in antioxidant capacity3 of the skin.*