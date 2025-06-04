Advertisement
Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
If you are the least bit interested in beauty or wellness, chances are you’ve heard of collagen peptide supplements. But just as a refresher, collagen supplements are broken down, digestible short chains of amino acid chains (otherwise known as peptides). Amino acids, the building blocks of all proteins, are essential for protein creation—including proteins like collagen, elastin, and keratin.
Collagen supplements have been around for years at this point, and tons of research has shown them to be beneficial for overall health, beauty benefits very much included. In fact, there’s been a few meta-analyses and systematic reviews1 that show collagen supplementation can improve skin elasticity, enhance firmness, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. How? Well, collagen supplements help the skin by supplying the body with the tools it needs to produce its own collagen and elastin.
But as for hair health, how are these supplements getting to work? Well, surprising new research sheds light on what’s going on under the surface.
Research reveals novel insights into how collagen may reduce hair loss
An ex vivo study2 published in the Journal of Functional Foods looked into how collagen supplements were impacting hair shedding, loss, and growth. As past research indicates, these supplements can help improve hair density and fullness, the researchers wanted to find out exactly what was happening, noting “underlying biological effects of CPs on hair follicle (HF) function have not yet been characterized.”
For the study, researchers looked at human hair follicles’ behavior after being treated with collagen peptides (both marine, bovine, and a control group that was treated with a placebo). They found that supplementing with both types of collagen saw potential for reducing hair loss by improving hair follicle growth and strengthening scalp health.
But interestingly, marine collagen and bovine collagen worked in two distinct ways. Previous research has shown that collagen supplementation’s influence on the body is related to the types of amino acids present in the formula. As different types of amino acids have unique roles in the body, it makes sense that the amino acid makeup would influence the outcome.
Within this study, the hydroxyproline3 content and the degree of hydroxylation4 of proline5 amino acids (which are all amino acids that are important for hair) may have influenced how the supplement works in the body—even if the ultimate outcome is the same.
Both collagen supplements were shown to improve scalp health overall. For the marine collagen, the researchers noted it also helped prolong the hair growth phase (also known as the anagen phase). Meanwhile, bovine collagen helped regenerate the hair follicle itself.
The takeaway
For hair health, getting enough amino acids is key. You consume these important building blocks every time you eat protein—be that plant, marine, or animal. But for folks who struggle eating enough in their normal diet, you may benefit from supplementing with collagen—which can help improve skin and hair health thanks to its amino acid profile.
Given research shows that both bovine and marine collagen can help improve hair follicle health, you can expect fuller, thicker, healthier hair.
