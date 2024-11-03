Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Collagen supplements have been around for years at this point, and tons of research has shown them to be beneficial for overall health, beauty benefits very much included. In fact, there’s been a few meta-analyses and systematic reviews1 that show collagen supplementation can improve skin elasticity, enhance firmness, and reduce wrinkles appearance. How? Well, collagen supplements help the skin by supplying the body with the tools it needs to produce its own collagen and elastin.