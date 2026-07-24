New Research Shows That This Skin Care Method Is Incredibly Effective
I've been a beauty editor for over a decade. A conservative estimate of how many products I've tested during this time would be in the thousands. Despite this—or perhaps because of it—I've always been a little skeptical of the "more is more" approach to skin care. The 12-step routines. The stacked actives. The idea that if you're not doing the absolute most, you're doing it wrong. I've never really bought it.
And now, there's a compelling body of research to back that up.
A new narrative review published in Skin Health and Disease looked at something researchers don't usually spotlight: the non-medicated "vehicle" arms of randomized controlled trials. These are the control groups, or the participants who received a base formula with no active prescription ingredients. What the researchers found is genuinely worth paying attention to.
Basic skin care practices, including gentle cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection, delivered meaningful improvements across several common skin conditions, even without any prescription actives involved.
What the study actually looked at
Let me break it down a bit, because the methodology here is what makes this so interesting.
In clinical trials for prescription skin care treatments, researchers always include a control group. These are participants who receive the "vehicle," meaning the base formula, without the active drug. This is standard practice. The vehicle arm is typically treated as a baseline, a way to measure how much the active ingredient adds on top of doing nothing.
But this review flipped that framing.
- The researchers from the University of Lancashire and NHS Foundation Trust dermatology departments searched medical journal data bases like MEDLINE and Embase for randomized controlled trials.
- They focused their review across five conditions: acne, actinic keratoses (precancerous skin spots caused by sun damage), melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (commonly called dark spots), and rosacea.
- Then they looked specifically at what the vehicle arms accomplished on their own.
The answer: quite a lot.
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The results, broken down by condition
Here's what the data actually showed, condition by condition:
- Acne: Two large international phase III trials (involving a combined 2,817 participants) found up to a 25.7% improvement in overall facial acne severity and up to a 51.2% reduction in inflammatory lesions in the vehicle group alone.
- Actinic keratoses: A trial of 468 participants showed up to a 24% reduction in lesion count and 17% complete clearance in the vehicle arm.
- Melasma: A trial of 48 participants found up to a 66.6% improvement in severity with vehicle treatment alone.
- Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation: A phase IV trial of 123 participants showed up to a 44.9% improvement in overall disease severity with vehicle treatment.
- Rosacea: A multicentre trial of 120 participants found up to a 27% reduction in redness in the vehicle arm.
Those are real, clinically meaningful numbers. And they came from participants who weren't using any prescription medication at all.
Why this matters
What the vehicle arms were delivering was just good ole basic skin care. Cleansing. Moisturizing. Sun protection. The stuff that gets dismissed as boring. The stuff that beauty culture has spent years convincing us isn't enough.
The review's authors make a point of noting that vehicle arms in clinical trials "often achieve a substantial proportion of the efficacy seen in active treatments, frequently exceeding half." Essentially, the baseline skin care steps can get you more than halfway there. So, sure, if you toss in an active ingredient you'll likely see accelerated improvement–but even if you just do the basics, you're going to benefit.
It's worth noting that the researchers also flag a few factors that can influence these results: the Hawthorne effect (people tend to take better care of themselves when they know they're being observed), the placebo effect, and the fact that trial participants are often more consistent with their routines than they would be in everyday life. So the numbers should be interpreted with some nuance.
But even accounting for all of that, the core finding holds: foundational skin care is doing serious work. It's not just the baseline before the "real" treatment begins. It's a meaningful intervention in its own right.
The takeaway
We've long believed at mindbodygreen that you don't need to go overboard with your skin care routine. This review is a satisfying confirmation of that. A simple, consistent routine—a gentle cleanser, a good moisturizer, daily SPF—isn't just your "realistic" approach. According to the research, it's genuinely effective.