As a beauty editor, a big part of my job is recommending products. I do it on the website in my stories, via my podcast while chatting with other guests, and—well—in person when friends or co-workers come to me with questions about their current lineup. I never get bored with it.
This is largely because product recommendations are unique to each individual. Whittling down the list of options until you get the perfect match is really about getting to know someone—their likes, specific tastes, needs, and concerns.
And one question I get asked about frequently is what skin care supplements are worth it? A valid question considering how many products are on the market and their wide range of sparkly and spectacular promises.
They all can't live up to the hype, right? In short: no! Many fall short on formulation, efficacy, innovation, and transparency—which makes it hard to offer meaningful recommendations to folks looking in earnest to help their skin from the inside out.
One I have no problem with recommending to just about anyone I come into contact with? mindbodygreen's best skin+, a one-of-a-kind blend of three premium bioactives that actually delivers.
Sure, I'm biased, but I also know what went into the making of the supplement—so I can feel confident with my glowing recommendation.*
Why I'd recommend mindbodygreen's best skin+ to any skin care fan
Listen, I love learning about the science of skin—and how you can use science to improve your own. That's why this formula piques my interest so much: It's a revolutionary formula that combines three targeted cosmeceutical ingredients that are shown to enhance the quality of the skin and be proactive in its care for the long term.*
Astaxanthin
Let's start with astaxanthin. This potent carotenoid phytonutrient and potent antioxidant is clinically shown to protect skin cells (notably against UV exposure) and help preserve the collagen layer.*
But what does that mean for your complexion as you take it?
- Well, several clinicals point to real, tangible skin care benefits of taking the phytonutrient:
- In one study, astaxanthin supplementation significantly improved skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration in just 12 weeks.*
- Another study found astaxanthin improved skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture1.*
- And in a recent double-blind clinical, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone.*
On that latter point: I've been taking the new formula and have noticed significant improvement in the appearance of my eyes—they're less sallow and sketched with fine lines and far more supple and bright.*
Phytoceramides
This is folded in with another favorite of mine: phytoceramides.
Ceramides are a natural lipid found in the skin barrier and play an important role in keeping the skin hydrated.
- Plant-derived versions, when taken orally, can enhance your natural moisture levels2—up to 35% according to one study.*
- The cool part is it really doesn't take that long to see soft, supple skin in the mirror: Research shows that you may see improved skin hydration after just 15 days3.*
Just halfway through my first bottle, my skin looked and felt more dewy, like I had upgraded to the super-luxe face cream that holds a special place on the top shelf.*
Blood orange extract
This lesser-known botanical extract packs quite the antioxidant punch. Blood orange extract contains powerful antioxidants41 such as flavonoids (anthocyanins and flavanones), non-flavonoid phenols (hydroxycinnamic acids), and vitamin C (ascorbic acid).
This is important because antioxidants can help reduce oxidative stress and balance the body's inflammatory response—which, in turn, helps improve skin's appearance.
- Research shows that taking 100 milligrams per day of blood orange extract is effective at combating oxidative stress5 and decreasing levels of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-a in the body.*
- A randomized, double-blind, controlled study6 found that participants who took 100 mg daily saw a statistically significant increase in skin radiance—9.2% after 14 days and 18.5% after 56 days.*
- That same study also found the extract was able to help with wrinkle depth severity—after measuring the participants' mean deepest wrinkle before, during, and after supplementation, they found that the wrinkle depth decreased by 6.9% by the end of the study.*
The takeaway
I hardly—if ever—believe in a one-size-fits-most approach to beauty. I think the most effective approach to skin care is to get to know your own and build a routine from there.
But I truly believe that almost anyone can benefit from adding this into theirs—as the formula contains powerful ingredients that can improve skin health from the inside out.*
