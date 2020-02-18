New Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

From reducing inflammation to boosting longevity, we're beginning to wonder what intermittent fasting can't do. And according to research out of the University of Arizona, another area that may see benefits from an intermittent fasting (IF) regimen is addiction.

It all started when a student, David Duron (who has now obtained his Ph.D.), was curious about the effects intermittent fasting could have on opioid treatment and addiction. The team moved forward with the study using mice as subjects, not entirely sure what they would find.

When it was all said and done, their research suggests intermittent fasting could have a significant effect on opioid treatment, both improving treatment benefits and limiting negative side effects, especially addiction.