This research was largely inspired by the problem of opposing groups and their criticisms of each other (i.e. different ends of the political spectrum, different religions, etc.), and namely, how these groups can get through to each other more effectively.

As the study's lead author, Lauren Howe Ph.D., explains in a news release, criticism often doesn't land because it implies that the group on the receiving end of the criticism is wrong, corrupt, or harmful. “What messengers may not realize is that when a person accuses a group of harm like this, right away, members of the group may believe that the messenger views their group as immoral and does not care about their outcomes,” she explains.

But in her study of over 1,400 participants, Howe discovered that when criticism is delivered with concern for the criticized group as well, they're more likely to listen.

For instance, one of the experiments of the study involved participants looking at posters that advocated to stop prejudice against a group the participants disagreed with (i.e. Christians vs. atheists, or Liberals vs. Conservatives). When the poster conveyed concern for the criticized group as well as the other group, participants agreed 8.6% more strongly that the opposite group was facing unfair prejudices.

“We find in our research that when messages include dual concern—by expressing concern for the group that is criticized while still accusing the group of causing harm—it reduces this problematic inference, and thus dual concern messages are more effective at encouraging members of a group to agree with the criticism of their own group," Howe explains.