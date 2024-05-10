Advertisement
Found: A Gentle Shampoo That Counteracts The Signs Of Aging & Promotes Full, Shiny Hair
Just like your skin changes as you age, so does your hair. Even years before menopause, many women experience thinning, loss of volume, and a shift in texture (often from soft to dry).
Yes, aging is a privilege, and some changes are inevitable—but thinning hair deserves the same level of care that we give crepey skin. And for a lot of us, that means swapping our typical drugstore buys for products that are formulated specifically for thinning strands.
Enter: the Triphasic Thickening Shampoo, a gentle cleansing formula from cult-favorite Rene Furterer.
The shampoo is made with growth-promoting ingredients, and reviewers say it's transformed their hair from thin and dull to healthy, strong, and full.
What's great about the shampoo
It's designed for thinning hair
There are a lot of shampoos out there that promote softness and shine—but this formula is made specifically to detox the scalp and encourage hair growth.
The ingredients
- Orange, lavender, and rosemary essential oils soothe the scalp and promote stronger, healthier hair—delivered in tiny encapsulated beads.
- Pfaffia extract helps maximize the supply of nutrients delivered to your scalp for healthy-looking hair.
- White ginseng extract stimulates the scalp and nourishes the hair follicle.
- Cimentrio complex is a unique complex rich in phytosterols, ceramides, and essential fatty acids to nourish and repair the hair, adding strength, softness, and shine—and preventing further damage.
- Pro-vitamin B5 penetrates the hair fibers and supplies moisture to your strands.
What's more, the shampoo doesn't contain parabens, silicones, or sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).
It smells amazing
Reviewers say the formula has a "wonderful," "light," and "delicious" aroma that makes your shower feel like a spa and leaves your hair smelling fresh and clean. Even those who are sensitive to smells compliment the subtle and refreshing scent.
It doesn't leave buildup
You know when you wash your hair but it still doesn't feel clean? That's typically a sign of buildup and is something I've personally noticed in my 30s.
Usually the only thing that helps me is a deep scalp detox—but that's why I'm drawn to the countless reviews that say this shampoo leaves their hair and scalp actually feeling clean, with no residue, buildup, or irritation.
It increases volume, bounce, and strength
I lost track of the number of reviews claiming this shampoo has improved their hair's volume and helped it feel stronger and look bouncier. Here's what a few have to say:
- "My hair was falling out like crazy, and the hair I had left felt like straw! It's like my hair was dead and it came back to life. Been using it for approximately three months."
- "I almost didn't buy this because it is so expensive. I was amazed! The first time I used it my hair felt wonderful and thick! I have been using it for a month now and it works! It really works! It is worth every cent."
- "I have some hair thinning due to perimenopausal hormone chaos, and this has been an excellent tool to restore a nice level of volume. Very gentle but thorough cleansing that does not dry out my scalp, too. Have used this product for several months and plan on continuing indefinitely!"
- "I have tried many products to stop my hair from thinning. This is the first that I am able to see results. My hair is thicker than it has been in years!"
It's great for daily use
When I rely on scalp scrubs to keep my hair feeling healthy, I only get that satisfaction once or twice a week—but this shampoo is gentle enough for daily use. As often as you typically wash your hair, you can lather up with this formula!
Pro tip: For the best results, the brand recommends leaving it in for one to three minutes before rinsing well.
A little goes a long way
If you are using it daily, you want something that's going to last—and this formula delivers. You'll just need a pea-sized amount for a rich lather.
The takeaway
If your hair is lacking volume or luster, or you're experiencing more shedding than usual, it's high time you try a new product lineup—and all signs (and hundreds of reviews) are pointing to this Triphasic Thickening Shampoo.
Want even better results? Pair it with the Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel