Beauty

Found: A Gentle Shampoo That Counteracts The Signs Of Aging & Promotes Full, Shiny Hair

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
May 10, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
rene furterer shampoo
Image by mbg creative
May 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Just like your skin changes as you age, so does your hair. Even years before menopause, many women experience thinning, loss of volume, and a shift in texture (often from soft to dry).

Yes, aging is a privilege, and some changes are inevitable—but thinning hair deserves the same level of care that we give crepey skin. And for a lot of us, that means swapping our typical drugstore buys for products that are formulated specifically for thinning strands.

Enter: the Triphasic Thickening Shampoo, a gentle cleansing formula from cult-favorite Rene Furterer.

The shampoo is made with growth-promoting ingredients, and reviewers say it's transformed their hair from thin and dull to healthy, strong, and full.

Rene Furterer

Triphasic Thickening Shampoo

$38
rene furterer shampoo

What's great about the shampoo

It's designed for thinning hair

There are a lot of shampoos out there that promote softness and shine—but this formula is made specifically to detox the scalp and encourage hair growth.

The ingredients

  • Orange, lavender, and rosemary essential oils soothe the scalp and promote stronger, healthier hair—delivered in tiny encapsulated beads.
  • Pfaffia extract helps maximize the supply of nutrients delivered to your scalp for healthy-looking hair.
  • White ginseng extract stimulates the scalp and nourishes the hair follicle.
  • Cimentrio complex is a unique complex rich in phytosterols, ceramides, and essential fatty acids to nourish and repair the hair, adding strength, softness, and shine—and preventing further damage.
  • Pro-vitamin B5 penetrates the hair fibers and supplies moisture to your strands.

What's more, the shampoo doesn't contain parabens, silicones, or sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

It smells amazing

Reviewers say the formula has a "wonderful," "light," and "delicious" aroma that makes your shower feel like a spa and leaves your hair smelling fresh and clean. Even those who are sensitive to smells compliment the subtle and refreshing scent.

It doesn't leave buildup

You know when you wash your hair but it still doesn't feel clean? That's typically a sign of buildup and is something I've personally noticed in my 30s.

Usually the only thing that helps me is a deep scalp detox—but that's why I'm drawn to the countless reviews that say this shampoo leaves their hair and scalp actually feeling clean, with no residue, buildup, or irritation. 

rene furterer shampoo
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

It increases volume, bounce, and strength

I lost track of the number of reviews claiming this shampoo has improved their hair's volume and helped it feel stronger and look bouncier. Here's what a few have to say:

  • "My hair was falling out like crazy, and the hair I had left felt like straw! It's like my hair was dead and it came back to life. Been using it for approximately three months."
  • "I almost didn't buy this because it is so expensive. I was amazed! The first time I used it my hair felt wonderful and thick! I have been using it for a month now and it works! It really works! It is worth every cent."
  • "I have some hair thinning due to perimenopausal hormone chaos, and this has been an excellent tool to restore a nice level of volume. Very gentle but thorough cleansing that does not dry out my scalp, too. Have used this product for several months and plan on continuing indefinitely!"
  • "I have tried many products to stop my hair from thinning. This is the first that I am able to see results. My hair is thicker than it has been in years!"

It's great for daily use

When I rely on scalp scrubs to keep my hair feeling healthy, I only get that satisfaction once or twice a week—but this shampoo is gentle enough for daily use. As often as you typically wash your hair, you can lather up with this formula!

Pro tip: For the best results, the brand recommends leaving it in for one to three minutes before rinsing well.

A little goes a long way

If you are using it daily, you want something that's going to last—and this formula delivers. You'll just need a pea-sized amount for a rich lather.

Rene Furterer

Triphasic Thickening Shampoo

$38
rene furterer shampoo

The takeaway

If your hair is lacking volume or luster, or you're experiencing more shedding than usual, it's high time you try a new product lineup—and all signs (and hundreds of reviews) are pointing to this Triphasic Thickening Shampoo.

Want even better results? Pair it with the Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner.

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair
Beauty

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair

Jamie Schneider

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

This Type Of Diet Can Improve Skin Texture, Research Shows
Beauty

This Type Of Diet Can Improve Skin Texture, Research Shows

Alexandra Engler

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research
Beauty

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research

Alexandra Engler

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack
Beauty

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack

Alexandra Engler

Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)
Paid Content | Cymbiotika

Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)

Devon Barrow

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

This Product Helps You Get The Smoothest Shave Possible Without Ingrown Hairs & Irritation
Beauty

This Product Helps You Get The Smoothest Shave Possible Without Ingrown Hairs & Irritation

Braelyn Wood

I'm A Dermatologist & These Are The 3 Things I Get Asked The Most
Beauty

I'm A Dermatologist & These Are The 3 Things I Get Asked The Most

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
