This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist

Think about what you’re looking for in a relationship. No, not what your partner should look like or how tall they are—the qualities you need in a person in order to feel secure and loved. Now, what if you entered into a new relationship maintaining those values, instead of disregarding your needs and accepting the bare minimum in hopes of making that relationship stick. Doesn’t that sound much healthier?

It can be difficult to hold a partner to certain standards if you don’t enter into a relationship knowing what you need or expect from someone, so creating a relationship checklist to guide you may actually be an excellent way to have your next romance be one of a higher quality.

On the mbg podcast, mbg founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob spoke with licensed psychotherapist and trauma specialist Britt Frank, MSW, LSCSW to discuss the importance of building a checklist for your desired partner, and how this can help create a more realistic view of love.