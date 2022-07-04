 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love
Why You Should Make A Relationship Checklist, According To A Licensed Psychotherapist

Why You Should Make A Relationship Checklist, According To A Licensed Psychotherapist

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist

Image by Nuria Seguí / Stocksy

July 4, 2022 — 10:31 AM

Think about what you’re looking for in a relationship. No, not what your partner should look like or how tall they are—the qualities you need in a person in order to feel secure and loved. Now, what if you entered into a new relationship maintaining those values, instead of disregarding your needs and accepting the bare minimum in hopes of making that relationship stick. Doesn’t that sound much healthier?

It can be difficult to hold a partner to certain standards if you don’t enter into a relationship knowing what you need or expect from someone, so creating a relationship checklist to guide you may actually be an excellent way to have your next romance be one of a higher quality.

On the mbg podcast, mbg founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob spoke with licensed psychotherapist and trauma specialist Britt Frank, MSW, LSCSW to discuss the importance of building a checklist for your desired partner, and how this can help create a more realistic view of love.

Why you should create a relationship checklist.

To reiterate: Your checklist should not be about physical attributes. The benefit of creating this list is to get clear about what you’re actually looking for, and what traits you think would best support your life. Remember, a relationship should enhance your existing life, rather than create your happiness.

“The problem is we don't approach dating with the same discipline that we approach our careers and our business,” notes Frank. “When I work with clients who are interested in dating, we need a strategy and we have to start with: what are your non-negotiables?”

Frank explains that it can be helpful to break down your red lights, yellow lights, and green lights, uncovering which actions in a partner you’re willing to accept, move forward with caution, or call it quits over.

In the early days of a fresh relationship it’s far too easy to get whisked away in the idea of a new person, but approaching your romance with a list can allow you to be more pragmatic and objective about whether or not this person is actually a good fit in your life

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What your checklist should include.

Taking a look at your core values is a great place to start when building your relationship checklist. “We're talking about values and qualities,” says Frank. “For me, I'm a hardcore introvert. I need an inordinate amount of alone time. I would not work in a relationship with someone that wanted to talk to me all day."

Being realistic about what you need out of a person can also eliminate some of the tension from your relationship, if you're initially clear on expectations, as well. “It's not sexy to talk about values and compatibility and dissonance, but it's important,” she says. “Again, self-honesty. Self-awareness, what's really true for you, about you. And is that person going to harmonize with that instead of trying to jam it in?”

The takeaway.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Great relationships start with great sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(296)
sleep support+

It’s only natural to want to enter into a long-term relationship that’s actually going to last (if that’s what you’re looking for, of course), and creating a checklist is a great tool to help build a guideline of your non-negotiables.

Are you likely to find someone who checks off every single box on your list? Perhaps not, but setting a good base can help give you a clear head when entering into new relationships, so you can rest assured you’re finding a partner who's actually a good match.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Sex

This Surprising Nutrient Could Just Be What Your Sex Life Is Missing

Sarah Regan
This Surprising Nutrient Could Just Be What Your Sex Life Is Missing
Sex

Keep This On Your Nightstand For Super-Steamy, More Confident Sex

Emma Loewe
Keep This On Your Nightstand For Super-Steamy, More Confident Sex
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Personal Growth

Only 2% Of The Population Has This Rare, Dominant Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 2% Of The Population Has This Rare, Dominant Personality Type — Do You?
Integrative Health

The Surprising Way That Sharing A Bed Impacts Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way That Sharing A Bed Impacts Your Sleep Quality
Beauty

The Surprising Step That Makes My At-Home Manis Look Salon-Grade

Hannah Frye
The Surprising Step That Makes My At-Home Manis Look Salon-Grade
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Motivation

Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)

Merrell Readman
Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)
Spirituality

5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature

George Lizos
5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature
Integrative Health

Do This After Every Meal To Balance Your Blood Sugar, Says A Biochemist

Hannah Frye
Do This After Every Meal To Balance Your Blood Sugar, Says A Biochemist
Beauty

This Carotenoid Reduces Wrinkles & Age Spots In As Little As 6 (!) Weeks*

Jamie Schneider
This Carotenoid Reduces Wrinkles & Age Spots In As Little As 6 (!) Weeks*
Recipes

This Refreshing Iced Tea Recipe Is A+ For Glowing Skin & Summer Sipping

Hannah Frye
This Refreshing Iced Tea Recipe Is A+ For Glowing Skin & Summer Sipping
Integrative Health

Most People Don't Wash Strawberries Correctly: Try This Expert-Backed Method

Merrell Readman
Most People Don't Wash Strawberries Correctly: Try This Expert-Backed Method
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/relationship-checklist-advice

Your article and new folder have been saved!