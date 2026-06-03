The Real Reason You're Exhausted Might Be Hiding In Your Blood Work
When your energy tanks or your motivation goes flat, the usual suspects of poor sleep, too much stress, or not enough downtime often get the blame. But recent research in Nutrients1 suggests there may be a metabolic piece of the puzzle that most people (and even many clinicians) aren't looking at. The culprit is a biomarker called homocysteine, and its relationship with the B vitamins that keep it in check.
About the study
Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University looked at data from 602 adults (204 men and 398 women) recruited from the Kobe and Osaka areas of Japan. Each participant had their plasma homocysteine levels drawn and were then divided into three groups (low, middle, and high) based on their sex.
So what is homocysteine? It's a naturally occurring amino acid that your body produces when it breaks down proteins. When B vitamins, particularly B12 and folate, are in good supply, your body efficiently clears homocysteine from the blood (which is good). When they're not, levels can creep up.
Elevated homocysteine has been linked to heart disease, cognitive decline, and depression. Functional medicine practitioners often integrate homocysteine testing into their practice (when warranted), however, this lab is not typically checked during routine screening.
Homocysteine's connection to fatigue and motivation, however, hadn't been well studied before this research. In this study, fatigue and motivation were measured using two well-established tools, including the Chalder Fatigue Scale. This is an 11-item questionnaire covering both physical and mental fatigue, and a Visual Analog Scale (VAS) that asked participants to rate their subjective fatigue and motivation on a sliding scale. The researchers also accounted for lifestyle factors like age, BMI, sleep, exercise habits, work hours, dietary variety, and kidney function.
Because the study was exploratory, meaning the researchers were looking for patterns rather than testing a specific pre-set hypothesis, the findings are best understood as a starting point for future research, not a definitive conclusion.
Higher homocysteine linked to more fatigue in men, less motivation in women
Men in the highest homocysteine group reported significantly more physical fatigue than those in the lowest group, and this held up even after accounting for sleep, exercise, and diet. Women in the highest group showed significantly lower motivation scores compared to those in the lowest group.
In both sexes, higher homocysteine levels were also associated with lower folate and vitamin B12, which lines up with what we already know: these B vitamins play a key role in keeping homocysteine in check.
However, when homocysteine was analyzed as a straight number rather than in groups, the associations with fatigue and motivation were no longer statistically significant.
This suggests the relationship may not be a simple "more homocysteine, more fatigue" equation. It may be more of a threshold effect, where fatigue and motivation only seem to shift once levels reach a certain point.
Lifestyle factors also mattered on their own. Poor sleep (less than 5 hours or 9 or more hours per night), infrequent exercise (fewer than 2 days per week), and a less varied diet were each independently associated with worse fatigue outcomes, separate from homocysteine.
What the findings mean & what they don't
The study authors offer a few possible biological explanations for the observed differences, though they're careful to flag these as speculative.
Women generally have lower homocysteine levels than men, partly because estrogen affects how efficiently the body clears it. Estrogen also plays a role in regulating dopamine, the brain chemical closely tied to motivation and reward, which may help explain why women in the highest homocysteine group were more likely to report a dip in motivation specifically.
Another potential mechanism the study points to is the the potential for high homocysteine levels to reduce the reduce the availability of a compound called SAM (S-adenosylmethionine), which your body needs to produce dopamine and serotonin (equaling a lower mood).
That said, the study didn't directly measure SAM levels or brain chemical activity, so this chain of events remains theoretical in the context of these findings.
Notably, folate and vitamin B12 on their own were not independently linked to fatigue or motivation in this study. This suggests homocysteine may reflect a broader metabolic picture that goes beyond the status of any single B vitamin.
The exploratory path models the researchers built suggested that B-vitamin status may influence fatigue-related outcomes primarily through its relationship with homocysteine rather than through direct pathways, though these findings should be interpreted cautiously.
What to do if you're dealing with unexplained fatigue
If you're dealing with unexplained fatigue, it may to time to look at your vitamin B status. People you may be at higher risk of for low B12 and folate status include:
- Vegans and vegetarians: Vitamin B12 is found almost exclusively in animal products, making supplementation or fortified foods essential for those who avoid them. For a closer look at signs of B12 deficiency and which foods to prioritize, this breakdown is a helpful starting point
- Older adults: B12 absorption tends to decline with age due to reduced stomach acid production
- People with GI conditions: Crohn's disease, celiac disease, or a history of gastric surgery can impair nutrient absorption
- Heavy alcohol users: Alcohol interferes with folate absorption and metabolism
- People on certain medications: Metformin and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are known to deplete B12 over time
Improving your intake of B vitamins and your homocysteine levels mainly comes down to food and supplements. Here's what supports healthy homocysteine metabolism:
- Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, and romaine are among the richest dietary sources of folate
- Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans provide both folate and plant-based protein
- Eggs: A reliable source of B12, choline, and other methyl-supporting nutrients
- Seafood: Salmon, sardines, and clams are high in B12 and often folate
- Fortified foods: Many cereals, plant milks, and nutritional yeasts are fortified with B12 and folic acid
- B complex supplements: Supplements containing methylated B vitamins (like this one) offer a more targeted approach by providing a higher dose of these vitamins in their most bioavailable forms.
Lifestyle habits associated with lower fatigue in this study:
- Consistent, moderate sleep: Aiming for somewhere between 5 and 9 hours per night was associated with better fatigue outcomes
- Regular exercise: Participants who exercised at least 2 days per week fared better on fatigue measures
- Dietary variety: Eating a wider range of food groups was independently associated with lower physical fatigue in men
If you've been dealing with persistent, unexplained fatigue or a noticeable dip in motivation, it may be worth asking your healthcare provider about testing your B12, folate, and homocysteine levels. While these markers aren't typcially included as part of standard bloodwork, your provider can always add them to the panel.
The takeaway
Higher homocysteine levels were linked to greater physical fatigue in men and lower motivation in women among 602 healthy adults from the Kobe and Osaka areas of Japan, even after accounting for sleep, exercise, and diet. The findings are exploratory and cannot prove causation. The formal interaction test between sex and homocysteine was not statistically significant, so the sex-specific patterns should be read as hypothesis-generating rather than definitive.
Still, they raise an interesting notion that suboptimal B-vitamin status may affect energy and drive before any overt deficiency appears, making homocysteine a relatively simple marker worth adding to the conversation with your doctor.