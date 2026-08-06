Study Shows Why Ketamine & Psychedelics Work So Quickly For Depression
Most antidepressants take weeks to kick in. So when ketamine started showing up in clinical settings and lifting depression within hours, researchers took notice.
Psilocybin and LSD aren't far behind—both seem to produce meaningful shifts in mood within a day of a single dose. For people with treatment-resistant depression who've tried multiple medications without success, that speed matters enormously.
About the study
NIH researchers wanted to know if ketamine, psilocybin, LSD, and a ketamine metabolite called (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine (HNK) work through the same biological pathway, even though they affect the brain differently.
They used two methods to test this. First, they looked at spinal fluid protein data from people who had received IV ketamine. Second, they grew neurons from stem cells of people with treatment-resistant depression and exposed them to all four compounds.
Importantly, only ketamine was tested in people. The psilocybin, LSD, and HNK experiments were conducted in laboratory-grown human neurons, allowing researchers to compare the drugs' molecular effects under controlled conditions.
They also analyzed data from a clinical trial where 39 people with treatment-resistant depression got either an IV ketamine infusion or a placebo. The trial included blood work, immune protein measurements, and brain imaging.
All four compounds pointed to the same place
Despite acting on different receptors, all four compounds converged on similar immune-related molecular pathways in the laboratory analyses. Those pathways centered on signaling networks involving IL-15 and IL-7, suggesting they may share downstream biological mechanisms.
Before treatment, ketamine responders showed lower expression of IL-15–related signaling and higher B-cell signaling pathways. After treatment, those patterns largely reversed.
After treatment, those patterns flipped, suggesting a person's immune state going in may help predict whether a rapid-acting therapy will work for them.
The findings suggest that rapid-acting antidepressants may share immune-related downstream mechanisms alongside their effects on neurotransmitter systems. More work is needed to determine whether changes in IL-7/IL-15 signaling actually drive antidepressant effects.
What to do with this information
This is early-stage research. The findings need to be replicated in larger trials before they can inform treatment decisions, and this is not a reason to seek out psilocybin therapy or any other rapid-acting treatment outside of a supervised clinical setting.
If you're already working with a healthcare provider on treatment for depression, this research may eventually help clinicians predict who is most likely to benefit and tailor treatment accordingly.
The broader science of psychedelic-assisted healing is evolving quickly alongside findings like these.
The takeaway
For years, the leading theory of depression treatment has focused on neurotransmitters.
This study points to the immune system as another layer of biology that may be just as central, and one that could eventually help predict who responds to rapid-acting therapies like ketamine. Replication in larger trials will determine whether these immune markers hold up as reliable clinical tools.