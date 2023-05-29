Perhaps you’ve heard this tip before: Get out of your comfort zone! The more you practice things that make you feel uneasy, the less power they’ll ultimately have over you. “Try things that you are scared of, and if it doesn't work out, it's not that deep,” Fenet explains.

Of course, this is way easier said than done, but you can start small. For example, if you dread public speaking, try participating more in work meetings, sign up for a panel, or join a committee. “Something that will force you to speak in front of other people,” Fenet shares. “If you're a stay-at-home parent, the PTA is an easy way to speak every single week.”

The bottom line? If you’re scared of something, make yourself do it, Fenet declares. “You don't have to do it in a big way. You don't have to get on stage in front of 1,000 people tonight, but stand up in front of two or three people and practice speaking,” she adds. “Learn what it feels like to feel that adrenaline rushing in, and the next time it won't be so bad. And then just keep doing it.”