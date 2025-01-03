Advertisement
A Quick Hack To Remember People's Names, From A Memory Coach
POV: You just met a friend of a friend, and you're in the middle of your first conversation when you realize you totally spaced on their name.
You know they said it, but you also know that it's totally gone, and you're probably going to have to face the awkwardness of asking again.
If this happens to you time and time again, you're in luck. On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, one of the top memory coaches in the country, Jim Kwik, author of Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life, shared the ultimate hack.
Here's how to remember the names of everyone you meet from now on.
A trick to remember people's names
"I'm sure there's a song you could hear, maybe even a few notes, that take you back to when you're a teenager," Kwik says. The same goes for certain foods or smells.
He explains that while the song, snack, or scent may be forgettable on its own, it's likely tied to an emotion or memory, which makes it unforgettable. For that reason, Kwik recommends tying emotion to your initial meeting.
"Ask yourself, 'Why do I want to remember this person's name, and how will that make them feel? How would that make me feel?'" he says. You just need one answer! A few examples could include:
- You want to show that person respect.
- You want to make a new friend.
- You want this person to connect you with others.
As we mentioned earlier, there's nothing wrong with forgetting someone's name after you meet them—it happens to the best of us. However, quick memory tips like this one could help you avoid the dreaded reintroduction, so why not try it?
While you're at it, you may even pair this new practice with a daily memory supplement—think nootropics, omega-3s, B-12, etc. Yes, they really do work.
For a quick recommendation, scan our curated list of the best memory supplements on the market here.
The takeaway
If you want to remember someone's name after meeting them, tie their name to the underlying reason you want to remember it in the first place, whether it's to show them respect, make a new friend, or make a worthwhile networking connection. No matter the reason, it's worth a shot.
