Mental Health

A Quick Hack To Remember People's Names, From A Memory Coach

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 03, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
January 03, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

POV: You just met a friend of a friend, and you're in the middle of your first conversation when you realize you totally spaced on their name.

You know they said it, but you also know that it's totally gone, and you're probably going to have to face the awkwardness of asking again. 

If this happens to you time and time again, you're in luck. On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, one of the top memory coaches in the country, Jim Kwik, author of Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life, shared the ultimate hack.

Here's how to remember the names of everyone you meet from now on. 

A trick to remember people's names

"I'm sure there's a song you could hear, maybe even a few notes, that take you back to when you're a teenager," Kwik says. The same goes for certain foods or smells. 

He explains that while the song, snack, or scent may be forgettable on its own, it's likely tied to an emotion or memory, which makes it unforgettable. For that reason, Kwik recommends tying emotion to your initial meeting. 

"Ask yourself, 'Why do I want to remember this person's name, and how will that make them feel? How would that make me feel?'" he says. You just need one answer! A few examples could include: 

  • You want to show that person respect.
  • You want to make a new friend.
  • You want this person to connect you with others.

As we mentioned earlier, there's nothing wrong with forgetting someone's name after you meet them—it happens to the best of us. However, quick memory tips like this one could help you avoid the dreaded reintroduction, so why not try it?

While you're at it, you may even pair this new practice with a daily memory supplement—think nootropics, omega-3s, B-12, etc. Yes, they really do work.

For a quick recommendation, scan our curated list of the best memory supplements on the market here.

The takeaway

If you want to remember someone's name after meeting them, tie their name to the underlying reason you want to remember it in the first place, whether it's to show them respect, make a new friend, or make a worthwhile networking connection. No matter the reason, it's worth a shot. 

More On This Topic

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance
Healthy Weight

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance

Braelyn Wood

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

For Heart Disease Prevention, Nothing Tops This Daily Habit
Integrative Health

For Heart Disease Prevention, Nothing Tops This Daily Habit

Hannah Frye

This One Type Of Food Can Cause Overeating & Derail Weight Loss Goals
Integrative Health

This One Type Of Food Can Cause Overeating & Derail Weight Loss Goals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This One Vitamin Can Help Prevent Dementia (Especially For Women), Study Finds
Integrative Health

This One Vitamin Can Help Prevent Dementia (Especially For Women), Study Finds

Morgan Chamberlain

How Women Can Build & Maintain Muscle At Any Age—From An M.D.
Women's Health

How Women Can Build & Maintain Muscle At Any Age—From An M.D.

Jaime Seeman, M.D.

If You're Low In This Mineral, You Could Be At Risk Of Anemia
Integrative Health

If You're Low In This Mineral, You Could Be At Risk Of Anemia

Jenny Fant

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake
Integrative Health

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake

Hannah Frye

