The truth is, life will always throw us curveballs, neutral and even boring moments, and plenty of great episodes. It is during these times that we change. Those of us who consciously seek to grow through such times, and have clear directions on how we’d like to harness what’s happened to us, tend to make meaning and grow. But if left unexamined, we tend to calcify into smaller versions of ourselves— where our bad habits and mindsets that no longer serve us become more deeply ingrained.

In my book This Is What Matters, I write about a review you can do for your own life, as you reflect on your journey thus far. Whether you do it at the end of the year, or the beginning of the year, or anytime really. The point is to carve out ten minutes, and do it.

Here’s how: