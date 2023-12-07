Advertisement
177 Questions To Ask A Girl — From Flirty To Fun — To Help Get To Know Her Better
Whether you've just met a girl you're crushing on, or you've known her for years but want to know her better, sometimes all it takes is asking the right questions.
And not only that, but let's be real: We all like to be asked what our thoughts are on something. It's nice to know someone cares what you have to say, so asking a girl a few thoughtful questions can show you care about her. Plus, research shows it can even boost your relationship satisfaction too.
A few keys to keep in mind while actually asking these questions include sincere tone, open body language, and active listening. Combine that with any of the following questions, and prepare to make a connection.
Questions to ask a girl when you first meet her
- What's your favorite type of music?
- Who is a music artist that you love that other people just don't get?
- Do you believe in astrology?
- Do you relate to your astrological sign?
- Best concert you've ever been to?
- Worst concert you've ever been to?
- What's a conspiracy theory that you sort of believe?
- What were you like as a kid?
- Were you popular in school?
- What is the worst lie you've ever told and got away with?
- What is the worst lie you've ever got caught telling?
- What's something you're irrationally scared of?
- If you were an animal, which would you be?
- What do you think your superpower is?
- Which Marvel superhero do you most relate to and why?
- If you were to go back to school, what would you choose to study?
- How would you describe your personal style?
- What's your favorite season?
- Are you a dog person or a cat person?
- Where is the next place you want to travel?
- What's a random, obscure topic nobody really cares about that you could give an entire PowerPoint presentation about?
- What is the weirdest dream you've ever had?
- What shows have you been watching lately?
- What's your idea of a perfect day?
- What are your simple pleasures?
- What's your favorite cuisine?
- Are you a morning person or a night owl?
- Do you answer work emails on the weekend?
- Have you ever tried meditation?
- Would you like to be famous? Why or why not?
- What is one of your biggest pet peeves?
- Who should pay on a first date?
- How often do you talk to your parents?
- What is something most people don't know about you?
- Would you ever run for office?
- Could you ever quit social media completely?
- Are you an optimist or a realist?
- What's something on your bucket list that you think you'll do this year?
- If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?
- Do you consider yourself a spiritual person?
- How often do you cry?
- What is something that people usually misunderstand about you?
- How do you think people typically perceive you, and do you think it's accurate?
- How do you want to be perceived by others?
- Is there a fictional character whose story you really relate to?
- How do you like to celebrate your birthday?
- What do you wish people would ask you more?
- What are your hobbies?
- What's your favorite book?
- What is your favorite movie?
- What is a cause you really care about?
- Who's an older person in your life that you really look up to?
- What's one thing most people probably don't know about you?
- If you could wake up with any skill tomorrow, what would you choose?
- What is the best gift you've ever received?
- How about the worst gift?
- What family traditions do you carry on?
Deep questions to ask a girl
- Do you feel like you've found your life purpose?
- What are the values you hold dearest to you?
- What is your greatest fear?
- When did you last cry in front of another person?
- When is the last time you felt truly, exuberantly happy?
- Are you close with your family?
- Do you think your family knows the real you?
- What is your relationship with your parents like?
- Has it always been that way?
- Would you change anything about the way you grew up?
- Do you feel like money affected the way you grew up? How so?
- Do you feel like race has affected your life? How so?
- What do you think your younger self would think about who you are today?
- If money wasn't an issue, how would you spend your days?
- What are you most proud of in your life?
- Is there anything from your past that you're ashamed about?
- In what ways do you think you have grown as a person?
- What is one part of yourself that you think still needs work?
- What is the most difficult thing you've ever had to go through?
- Do you love yourself?
- How do you feel about your gender?
- What feels hard in your life right now?
- When do you feel most alive?
- What is the meaning of life?
- Do you think humans are inherently good or inherently evil?
- Do you think our society is progressing or regressing these days?
- What are your thoughts on religion?
- Have you ever had a near-death experience?
- Is there anyone in your life who you would give up your life to protect?
- Have you ever been to therapy?
- What's one of your most cherished memories?
- What's something you used to believe in that you don't anymore, and what changed?
- Do you often find yourself worrying about the things you have no control over?
- How do you calm yourself down when you're feeling stressed?
- When is the last time you felt deeply inspired, and why?
- How do you want to be remembered/what would you want your eulogy to say?
- What's the deepest desire of your heart?
- Is there anything you consider unforgivable, if so what is it?
- Have you ever hurt someone and deeply regretted it? Did you ever make amends?
- What kind of conversations make you uncomfortable?
- Do you have a harsh inner critic?
- What's one thing you wish you could tell your younger self?
- Do you identify with our family, or do you feel more like an outsider, and why?
- What's something your parents have taught you about love that you now realize is wrong?
- What is one dream you'd like to see come true this week/month/year?
- In what ways do you still feel like a kid inside?
- How do you honor yourself?
- How do you neglect or self-sabotage yourself?
- Who drains your energy when you're around them?
- Who lights you up when you're around them?
- Do you have any inner longings you're ignoring?
- What do you value the most in friendship?
- Who is the most influential person in your life?
Flirty questions to ask a girl
- What are some things you think we have in common?
- What initially attracted you to me?
- What's your favorite thing about me?
- What's your favorite thing about my body?
- Lights on or off?
- Morning sex, sex before bed, or afternoon delight?
- What would you like to do to me?
- What's your favorite feature?
- What's something unexpected that turns you on?
- If you could hook up with any celebrity in the world, who would you pick?
- What do you fantasize about?
- Any kinks I should know about?
- Do you like porn?
- What's one thing you've always wanted to try in bed?
- How do you define good sex?
- Do you prefer to make the first move?
- Favorite position?
- What does sexual chemistry mean to you?
- Who is your celebrity crush?
- Where would you want to go on a date with me?
- How could I make you blush?
- If your life was a rom-com, which one would it be?
- What's your go-to pick-up line?
- How do you feel about public displays of affection?
Relationship questions to ask a girl
- Have you ever ghosted someone?
- Why do you think you are the way you are in relationships?
- What does an ideal relationship look like to you?
- What do you think about the concept of marriage?
- What does commitment mean to you?
- What do you think you would be like as a mother?
- What scares you about becoming a parent?
- When is the right time to say "I love you" to someone?
- What little things make you feel loved in relationships?
- Do you enjoy compliments?
- Do you believe in soul mates?
- How about twin flames?
- When was your first kiss?
- What kind of proposal would you want?
- What's your favorite thing about our relationship?
- What makes you feel loved?
- What makes you feel beautiful?
- Have you ever been cheated on?
- Have you ever cheated on someone in a relationship?
- Have you ever been the other woman in someone else's relationship?
- Have you ever gone through a partner's phone before?
- What is your attachment style?
- Do you think a long-distance relationship ever works?
- Why did your last relationship end?
- Have you ever been in love?
- Do you still talk to any of your exes?
- How do you handle jealousy?
- How can I be better to you?
- What areas of your life would you like to grow in, and how can I help support that growth?
- What are your relationship deal-breakers?
- What is something you've always wanted to experience with a partner?
- What's something you think I could learn from you?
- What does healthy love feel like for you?
- How have your parents affected the way you show up in relationships?
- What is your vision for a great relationship?
- Are you sexually fulfilled?
- How long does it take you to open up to someone?
- What was your last big fight about?
- Do you believe in love at first sight?
- How do you handle conflict?
- What's the best date you've ever been on?
- How about the worst date?
- What's your toxic trait in relationships?
The takeaway
Whether you want to get to know your crush or just be a more attentive partner, knowing how to ask the right questions is always helpful. Not only can you learn about their thoughts and ideas, but you're able to deepen and strengthen your connection with them.
