Maybe you share some or all of the above qualities that contributed to my hatred for small talk. Or maybe you’re an extrovert and feel that way too, because extroverts are not immune to feeling socially anxious.

When I trained as a clinical psychologist, one of my first vows to myself was to walk my talk, the first step of which was to tackle the social anxiety that no one knew about. I stared at the problem from multiple angles, and then I took bestselling author Ramit Sethi’s Mental Mastery course, where he likened small talk to part of the rituals of life. He said that you don’t go to a fancy restaurant, gobble your food, and rush out. As a self-confessed glutton, that, my brain could get. And so I learned to stomach small talk— didn’t like it, but every house has a dustbin.

Then I asked myself, what if small talk was so fascinating that even introverts and people with ADHD would engage heartily in it? Enter, my favorite questions I’ve collected over the years.