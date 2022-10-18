In basketball, a player who gets fouled gets a free throw. In between the foul call and the throw, he’s got 23 seconds. I asked one of my players, “What do you normally do in that 23 seconds?” He stared back blankly.

That response helped us come to an awareness. His 23 seconds weren’t being used. He gave that time away. What if he approached it differently? What if he said he was going to be intentional with even that little fraction of time?

A reduced heart rate gives players a better shot at making a basket. So in practice we did a test. A player got his heart rate up to 160 beats per minute on a stair-stepper. Then I gave him 23 seconds to bring down his heart rate. With some mindful breathing, he brought it down to the 140s. He was in a much better zone for making a free throw. All it took was an intentional use of that 23 seconds. That’s how much control we have!

That player took this knowledge to the game. Now, after a foul, he is intentional about utilizing those precious 23 seconds to bring down his heart rate and center himself.