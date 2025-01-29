When it comes to anxiousness, the goal is usually getting rid of it for good. This makes sense, as those uncomfortable emotions can feel pretty stifling at times. But according to licensed clinical psychologist Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D., we should change the narrative: We shouldn't "get rid" of nervous energy—we should redirect it. "There's a healthy level of [anxiousness] that can be protective. We just need to learn how to use it properly," she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.