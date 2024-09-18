To start, the pre- and postbiotics support your skin's microbiome, or the flora living on your skin that plays several roles in your overall health. (I encourage you to read up on it in our skin microbiome guide if you aren't already familiar.) I think that the skin microbiome is one of the most fascinating and exciting areas of research—and as we learn more, we understand just how important it is to your overall health and just how poorly modern lifestyle habits affect it.