Advertisement
Save On Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials With Deals On These 15 Editor-Approved Picks
Prime Day is coming to a close, but there's still time to save on editor-approved favorites to promote your health and longevity. This year, tons of my go-to well-being essentials are marked down for less, like the just-released Oura 4 and time-tested Walkingpad.
And while I tend to avoid Prime Day—knowing the best deals often come around Black Friday—I've found quite a few markdowns in the sale that are simply too good to skip. (And yes, that's coming from someone who has covered seven years of discounts in the wellness space.)
Below, I'm sharing the exact Prime Day deals that I'm shopping before the sale ends at midnight, including non-toxic kitchen goods, clean beauty staples, workout equipment, and more. Of course, I'm also sharing a few of my top recommendations that don't need a restock, including an adjustable kettlebell, a red light mask, and an air purifier.
1. Oura 4
3. BLUEAIR Blue Signature
4. Rahua Hydration Shampoo
6. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips
8. Stakt Foldable Workout Mat
9. WITHINGS Body Scan
10. Blume Superfoods Latte
14. TheraGun Sense by Therabody
15. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2