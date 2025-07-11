Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Save On Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials With Deals On These 15 Editor-Approved Picks

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
July 11, 2025
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
oura ring, walkingpad, kettlebell on background
Image by Amazon / mbg creative
July 11, 2025

Prime Day is coming to a close, but there's still time to save on editor-approved favorites to promote your health and longevity. This year, tons of my go-to well-being essentials are marked down for less, like the just-released Oura 4 and time-tested Walkingpad.

And while I tend to avoid Prime Day—knowing the best deals often come around Black Friday—I've found quite a few markdowns in the sale that are simply too good to skip. (And yes, that's coming from someone who has covered seven years of discounts in the wellness space.)

Below, I'm sharing the exact Prime Day deals that I'm shopping before the sale ends at midnight, including non-toxic kitchen goods, clean beauty staples, workout equipment, and more. Of course, I'm also sharing a few of my top recommendations that don't need a restock, including an adjustable kettlebell, a red light mask, and an air purifier.

1. Oura 4

$424 (was $500)
I swear by the Oura Ring for sleep and cycle tracking—but this nondescript smart ring recently got a few upgrades that improve its ability to track movement, too. Get ready to obsess over stats like cardiovascular age and readiness scores. And yes, it really does let you know when you're about to get sick.
oura ring

2. Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum

$250 (was $350)
My co-worker swears by this cordless vacuum to pick up any mess—and it even has built-in HEPA filtration. Between a self-standing design, lightweight construction, and 60-minute (!!!) battery life, this is one discount you won't want to miss.

3. BLUEAIR Blue Signature

$350 (was $450)
Every home needs an air purifier, and it's not just for air quality. A HEPA filter can help remove microplastics from the air before they enter your lungs. Need a sleek option? BLUEAIR's newest model doubles as a side table but still delivers 7 stages of filtration, including a powerful odor block.
Blueair signature

4. Rahua Hydration Shampoo

$29 (was $36)
Over the past couple of years, I've slowly been transitioning my hair care to cleaner options without ingredients like pthalates, sulfates, parabens, silicones, mineral oil, petroleum products, or artificial colorants. Rahua delivers with plant-derived formulas that work, and this hydrating shampoo is a stand-out. It leaves my hair unbelievably soft and smooth.
Rahua Hydrating Shampoo

5. BowFlex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell

$129 (was $150)
Kettlebell workouts can boost muscle endurance, cardiovascular health, and strength. Tackle these workouts at home with Bowflex's adjustable design; it transitions from 8 to 40 pounds with a click of a dial.
black adjustable kettlebell

6. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

$15 (was $23)
If you want to whiten your teeth without sensitivity, then you can't go wrong with Lumineux. Formulated by dentists, these gentle strips use coconut oil, lemon peel, sea salt, and sage oil to gently brighten your smile. I love that it's gentle on enamel, ensuring you won't weaken your teeth in the long run.
Lumineux Whitening Strips

7. WalkingPad CR2

$394 (was $500)
This ultra‑compact treadmill folds in half and tucks away under your desk or sofa in a flash, yet features a robust 1 HP motor that delivers speeds from 0.5 to 3.7 mph—ideal for staying active while working or watching TV.
walkingpad C2 sale

8. Stakt Foldable Workout Mat

$75 (was $88)
This eco‑friendly EVA foam workout mat is 12 mm thick, making it plusher than your average yoga mat. Not only is this extra cushioning great for joints, but it adds extra height when the mat is folded—so you can easily use it as a block for yoga or step-ups.
stakt mat

9. WITHINGS Body Scan

$350 (was $500)
The Withings Body Scan isn’t your average smart scale. It tracks your body composition, including bone density, muscle mass, and visceral fat—so you can see how changes in your lifestyle impact your well-being. What's more, it has a built-in ECG to detect cardiovascular anamolies.
WITHINGS Body Scan Scale

10. Blume Superfoods Latte

$20 (was $25)
I'm using Prime Day to stock up on my favorite functional lattes from Blume. They're made with USDA-certified organic ingredients and always contain less than 1g of sugar. While I'm partial to classics like the Beet Latte or Reishi Cacao, you can't go wrong with experimental flavors like Birthday Cake.
Blume Latte

11. Ninja Creami

$200 (was $230)
The Ninja Creami is one of the best ways to make high-protein desserts from home. The compact device can be used to make milkshakes, sorbets, gelato, and more.

12. Caraway Cutting Board Set

$59 (was $75)
Caraway’s cutting board swaps plastic for sustainably sourced, FSC-certified wood, so you can prep your meals without shedding microplastics onto your food. It’s durable, easy on your knives, and naturally antibacterial.
Caraway Cutting Board

13. NodPod Silk Sleep Mask

$50 (was $62)
This silk sleep mask combines the softness of 100% mulberry silk with full blackout coverage—and it's easily the most comfortable sleep mask that I've tried. What's more, my sleep scores jumped into the 90s when I started wearing it.
Nodpod Mask

14. TheraGun Sense by Therabody

$200 (was $300)
The Theragun Sense combines gentle percussive massage with calming breathwork guidance to help you release tension and unwind. With a quiet motor and ergonomic design, it’s the perfect tool for relaxing tight muscles—whether you’re recovering from a workout or winding down before bed.
Therasense by Theragun

15. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

$160 (was $229)
The Google Pixel Buds Pro deliver powerful, bass-forward sound and Active Noise Cancellation to keep you focused through every workout—whether you’re lifting, running, or cycling. With a secure fit, sweat resistance, and hands-free Google Assistant, they’re built to move as hard as you do.
Google Pixel Buds 2
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.