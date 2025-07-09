Advertisement
It's Your First Chance To Save $$$ On Oura's Newest Design
An Oura ring has been a permanent fixture on my finger for almost three years—and it's one of my favorite well-being tools. I swear by it to track and optimize my sleep, movement, and stress. Plus, I even opt into add-ons like Natural Cycles as a non-hormonal birth control, as well as Stelo for continuous blood glucose monitoring.
Despite testing countless trackers, only Oura's discreet design has earned a permanent place in my routine. And while I'd love to wax poetic about this tracker, we've already done that in our comprehensive Oura review.
Instead, I'm here to inform you of a Prime Day 2025 deal that simply cannot be missed. The Oura 4, which just launched last year, is on sale for the first time ever. Through July 11, you can save up to $75 on the Oura 4 directly on Oura's website, as well as Amazon.
What makes Oura worth the splurge
The Oura ring collects an impressive amount of data. Red and infrared LEDs measure blood oxygen; green and infrared LEDs track heart rate, respiration rate, and HRV; and a 3-axis accelerometer monitors motion, step count, and exercise intensity. Every ring also has digital sensors to track your temperature.
This abundance of data is distilled down into three daily scores: readiness, sleep, and activity. I love that you have the option to dive into the data or stick with a more high-level oversight to understand how your body feels each day.
Here's what your data tracks:
Sleep
- Sleep Stages: Light, deep, REM time
- Total Sleep Time: Hours spent sleeping
- Sleep Latency: Time to fall asleep
- Sleep Efficiency: % of time asleep
- Restfulness: Movement & interruptions overnight
When compared to a comprehensive medical test used to diagnose sleep disorders (the polysomnography test), the Oura ring showed accuracy levels of up to 92.6%.
Heart & Stress
- Daytime Heart Rate: Continuous heart rate tracking
- Resting Heart Rate: Sleep-time heart rate average
- HRV (Heart Rate Variability): Nervous system recovery measure
- HR Trends: Resting vs. active heart rates
- Stress Level: Real-time physiological strain
- Resilience Score: Body’s stress-handling ability
- Cardiovascular Age: Heart health estimate
Activity & Fitness
- Step Count: Total steps per day
- Calories Burned: Estimated daily energy use
- Workout Detection: Auto-recognized exercise sessions
- Movement Tracking: Daily motion patterns
- Training Readiness: Fitness-recovery balance guidance
- Cardio Capacity (VO₂ max): Estimated aerobic fitness level
Not only does Oura track a robust amount of information—but it's been deemed the "most accurate consumer wearable," on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast by psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dave Rabin, M.D., Ph.D.
Plus, the newest version of the Oura 4 resolves issues like the struggling battery life seen in previous models.
Oura Prime Day sale details
From now through July 11, all Oura 4 rings are on sale for 15% off on Amazon and Oura's website.
The takeaway
My coworker once called Oura the road map to better sleep—but I'd argue it's the blueprint to improving all parts of you're well-being. Don't miss your chance to score this game-changer for up to $75 off on Amazon and Oura's website before Prime Day 2025 ends on July 11.