Want To Cut Surgery Complications By 30%? Researchers Found One Clue
When you're preparing for major surgery, there's plenty to think about, from appointments and instructions to getting your body ready for the procedure. Exercise often becomes part of that conversation. But does it matter how you exercise?
In a recent analysis of pre-surgery exercise1, researchers examined whether the way people exercised before major operations was linked to their recovery afterward. One approach stood out, and it wasn't simply exercising more.
About the review
The researchers pooled data from 42 studies involving more than 4,800 people preparing for major cancer, heart, and abdominal surgeries.
The studies focused on prehabilitation, or preparing the body for surgery through exercise and other health strategies.
Thirty studies used supervised exercise, where participants worked with a health or exercise professional. The other 12 used unsupervised programs, typically completed at home.
Researchers then compared how these different approaches related to complications after surgery.
One approach was linked to 30% fewer complications
People in supervised exercise programs had about a 30% lower risk of complications after surgery than those without supervised exercise.
The benefit was strongest in programs that paired supervision with higher-intensity exercise. Many used interval-style workouts, alternating harder bursts with easier recovery periods.
Unsupervised programs looked different. Most relied on moderate activities such as walking and weren't linked to a meaningful reduction in complications.
That doesn't mean walking isn't useful. It suggests that when the goal is preparing for the physical demands of a major operation, exercise intensity and structure may matter alongside simply being active.
Why supervision may matter
Higher-intensity exercise can be harder to judge on your own, especially before a major medical procedure. A qualified professional can adjust the workout, monitor your response, and help you reach an appropriate intensity safely.
The review's safety findings were also reassuring.
Fewer than 7% of people in supervised programs experienced an adverse event, and most weren't related to exercise and resolved without lasting problems.
Still, the findings don't mean you should start intense workouts on your own. The right exercise plan depends on your health, fitness, and type of surgery.
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How to prepare before surgery
If you have a major operation scheduled, a few simple steps can help you figure out whether prehabilitation makes sense for you:
- Ask early: Bring up prehabilitation with your surgeon or care team as soon as your surgery is scheduled.
- Ask about supervision: Find out whether a supervised exercise program is available and appropriate for you.
- Get cleared first: Before increasing your exercise intensity, ask your care team what types and levels of activity are safe for your specific procedure and health.
- Use professional guidance: If you're cleared to exercise, a qualified professional can help determine the right intensity and frequency for you.
You may have only a few weeks before surgery, so starting the conversation early gives you more time to build physical capacity safely.
The takeaway
The way you train before surgery may have a big impact on how well you recover. In this review, supervised, higher-intensity programs were associated with fewer complications, giving patients another reason to ask about prehabilitation before an operation.