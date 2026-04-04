The Nature-Inspired Philosophy That Helped Me Get Through Postpartum

For example, spring is traditionally for planting seeds for the coming year's crop of food, so I intentionally focus on beginning projects and moving things forward. Summer is traditionally a season to pause and play as the sun shines high overhead, so I make sure to do just that. Autumn is traditionally for the harvest, so I intentionally focus on bringing my projects to completion and reflecting on how they went and how they felt for me. And finally, winter is traditionally a time for deep rest and dreaming—when the crops have been brought in, the frost has arrived, and the sky is dark. So I focus on just that...even in January, when all the hustle and bustle with resolutions is happening.