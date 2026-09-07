Researchers drew on health records from over 14,000 women ages 30 to 70 to see how menopausal status and cholesterol levels lined up with calcific tendinitis diagnoses. Calcium deposits in tendons become more common with age, but this analysis set out to pin down whether menopause and high lipid levels each independently drive that risk, and what happens when the two show up together. The team also accounted for diabetes, body mass index, physical activity, tea and coffee intake, and hormone therapy use.