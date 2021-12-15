 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Real User Say This Hand Cream Is "Perfect" & They "Can't Get Enough"

Real User Say This Hand Cream Is "Perfect" & They "Can't Get Enough"

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Folks Are Calling This Dry Winter Skin Staple “Perfect” — Find Out Why

Image by mbg / mbg

December 15, 2021 — 10:26 AM

As a beauty professional, I pride myself on knowing a lot about products, cult-finds, and what’s on the market. Nothing makes me more excited than getting a question about what sort of serum a friend should try, or what shampoo someone should get if they’re trying to get a little bounce in their curls. (If you must know, here are some of my favorite antioxidant serums and shampoo for curly hair.) But even I—with my years of product testing and source scouring under my belt—know that sometimes there’s nothing better than a good old fashion customer review. 

postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(8)
postbiotic hand cream

So we gathered up what real people were saying about our new postbiotic hand cream for you. Our hand cream is a fast-absorbing, yet deeply hydrating formula that deliverers actives for every aspect of your skin barrier function. A high-tech pre- and postbiotic combo nurtures the skin microbiome: These highly-selective actives provide the skin peptides and fatty acids that are able to strengthen the epidermal framework, soothe and hydrate dryness, and improve the appearance of the skin. Then it contains antioxidants (from a stabilized coenzyme q10 and fruit complex) that protect the delicate epidermis from free radicals and other stressors. Finally, rich and hydrating butters, plant extracts, and oils feed the lipid layer—our sophisticated blend contains shea butter, oat oil, moringa seed oil, and aloe vera. It’s an experience not to be missed. 

Truly, a hand cream formulated to check all the boxes. 

Advertisement

“New addition to my routine.”

“The softest my hands have ever been: the product soaked in really quickly, which is definitely hard to find. Happy to be adding a really thoughtfully produced and formulated product to my routine!” — Jeremy 

“I can’t get enough of it”

“I have been on the hunt for a hand cream dense enough to coat my dry, flaky hands in moisture without leaving behind a greasy residue. This formula is it. My hands truly feel soft as butter and they’re not at all slippery, even seconds after rubbing it in. I can’t get enough of it!” — Liza

Advertisement

“Absolutely love”

“I absolutely love this hand cream! I feel like this is a new staple in my daily self care routine. Not only have I been applying at night before I get into bed, I use it during the day as well. I will definitely need two of these—one for my nightstand and one for my desk!” — Julie 

“Doesn't leave my hands greasy after”

“Finally a hand cream that actually hydrates my skin and doesn't leave my hands all greasy after using! I've been using this multiple times a day to counter all the hand washing and sanitizing lately. Even after the first use my hands are not dry and feel so much smoother.” — Aubrey

Advertisement

“Perfect”

“Perfect hand cream! Luxurious but not too thick, moisturizing but quick to dry and never sticky. The recyclable packaging is the cherry on top. I love it!” — Ella

“Makes my hands extremely smooth.”

“This is the hand cream I've been looking for! Just a small amount goes so far and makes my hands extremely smooth. They haven't felt this hydrated in years.” — Remy

Advertisement

“Perfect in-between.”

“So fast absorbing! My hands are naturally very dry, so I always have a hand cream nearby, but most are too sticky or oily—or they're not hydrating enough! This is the perfect in-between. Seriously.....LOVE.” — Cindy 

postbiotic hand cream
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(8)
postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(8)
postbiotic hand cream
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

11 Surprising Hacks To Make Your Perfume Last All Day Long

Jamie Schneider
11 Surprising Hacks To Make Your Perfume Last All Day Long
Home

How Feng Shui Can Help You End The Year On An Oh-So-Joyful Note

Dana Claudat
How Feng Shui Can Help You End The Year On An Oh-So-Joyful Note
Love

Ready To *Really* Learn About Your Attachment Style? These 7 Books Go Deep

Sarah Regan
Ready To *Really* Learn About Your Attachment Style? These 7 Books Go Deep
Love

This Super Common Conflict Pattern Is What Escalates Fights Between Couples

Sarah Regan
This Super Common Conflict Pattern Is What Escalates Fights Between Couples
Mental Health

I'm A Nutrition Expert: Here's How Anxiety Blocks Nutrient Absorption

Elise Museles
I'm A Nutrition Expert: Here's How Anxiety Blocks Nutrient Absorption
Beauty

I Tested Versions Of This Body Lotion For 2 Years — This Formula Is A Must-Have

Alexandra Engler
I Tested Versions Of This Body Lotion For 2 Years — This Formula Is A Must-Have
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Climate Change

Air Pollution Is Affecting Your Ability To Make This Vitamin, Research Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Air Pollution Is Affecting Your Ability To Make This Vitamin, Research Reveals
Spirituality

Yoga Is Inaccessible: These 3 Changemakers Are Doing Something About It

Carly Quellman
Yoga Is Inaccessible: These 3 Changemakers Are Doing Something About It
Integrative Health

Can’t Shake Seasonal Allergies? You Might Have This Specific Immunotype

Jason Wachob
Can’t Shake Seasonal Allergies? You Might Have This Specific Immunotype
Spirituality

Your Déjà Vu Questions Answered—From Why It Happens To What It Means

Sarah Regan
Your Déjà Vu Questions Answered—From Why It Happens To What It Means
Integrative Health

What's Actually Better: Collagen Or Whey Protein? Here's What The Pros Say

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
What's Actually Better: Collagen Or Whey Protein? Here's What The Pros Say
Functional Food

Look Out: This Ingredient May Add Sneaky Sugars To Your Baked Goods

Eliza Sullivan
Look Out: This Ingredient May Add Sneaky Sugars To Your Baked Goods
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/postbiotic-hand-cream-reviews
postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic hand cream

Your article and new folder have been saved!