Folks Are Calling This Dry Winter Skin Staple “Perfect” — Find Out Why

So we gathered up what real people were saying about our new postbiotic hand cream for you. Our hand cream is a fast-absorbing, yet deeply hydrating formula that deliverers actives for every aspect of your skin barrier function. A high-tech pre- and postbiotic combo nurtures the skin microbiome: These highly-selective actives provide the skin peptides and fatty acids that are able to strengthen the epidermal framework, soothe and hydrate dryness, and improve the appearance of the skin. Then it contains antioxidants (from a stabilized coenzyme q10 and fruit complex) that protect the delicate epidermis from free radicals and other stressors. Finally, rich and hydrating butters, plant extracts, and oils feed the lipid layer—our sophisticated blend contains shea butter, oat oil, moringa seed oil, and aloe vera. It’s an experience not to be missed.

Truly, a hand cream formulated to check all the boxes.