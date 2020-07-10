Research Finds Overly Positive Thinking May Not Have More Positive Outcomes

Based on these findings, it would seem that being realistic with your expectations (and actions) will lead to even more positive outcomes than being positive all the time.

The problem arises for optimists when disappointment sinks in after their hopes are not realized and, for pessimists, when they can't recognize things going well. But for realists, their expectations don't set them up for either.

"I think for many people, research that shows you don't have to spend your days striving to think positively might come as a relief," explains study co-author and professor Chris Dawson Ph.D. in a news release. "We see that being realistic about your future and making sound decisions based on evidence can bring a sense of well-being, without having to immerse yourself in relentless positivity."

That's not to say we should never be positive again, but rather realistic in our expectations and actions. The research gives a whole new meaning to toxic positivity, and why it's important to be realistic, particularly when making decisions.