Study Finds Surprising Link Between Sleep & This Common Joint Issue
Sleep rarely comes up in conversations about joint health. Most guidance focuses on weight management, exercise, and avoiding injury, and for good reason.
But a large new study suggests that what happens at night may matter more for your joints than previously understood.
Researchers analyzed data from nearly 500,000 adults and found that short sleep, frequent insomnia, and night shift work were all independently linked to a higher risk of developing osteoarthritis (OA), a degenerative joint disease and needing joint replacement surgery.
And many of those associations held even after accounting for body weight.
About the study
Osteoarthritis develops when the cartilage cushioning your joints breaks down over time. It's driven by a mix of factors: joint injury, metabolic changes, aging, and genetics.
But researchers have been looking more closely at another possible contributor—disruptions to your body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm.
Cartilage goes through daily cycles of stress and recovery. During the day, it absorbs load and metabolic demand. At night, it recovers; rebuilding thickness and water content.
The cells that make up cartilage (called chondrocytes, which is the only cell type found in cartilage) follow their own internal daily rhythm, which helps coordinate that repair process. In animal studies, disrupting the circadian clock led to cartilage breakdown similar to what's seen in OA.
To see whether that pattern holds in people, researchers at Washington University used data from the UK Biobank, a large prospective study of approximately 500,000 adults in the United Kingdom recruited between 2006 and 2010.
Participants (median age 58, 54% female) answered baseline questions about their sleep duration, how often they experienced trouble falling or staying asleep, and whether they worked shifts.
Researchers then tracked four outcomes over the following 8 to 13 years: knee OA, hip OA, total knee replacement, and total hip replacement.
Short sleep, insomnia, & night shifts all raised OA risk
People sleeping fewer than six hours a night had a 41% higher risk of knee OA and a 31% higher risk of needing a knee replacement compared with those sleeping seven hours.
For the hip, the numbers were similar—39% higher risk of hip OA and 21% higher risk of hip replacement.
People who "usually" had trouble falling asleep or staying asleep had a 34% higher risk of knee OA and a 40% higher risk of knee replacement compared with those who "never or rarely" experienced those problems.
Similar increases were seen for hip OA (30% higher risk) and hip replacement (24% higher risk).
Night shift workers, specifically those working through the hours of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., had a 24% higher risk of knee OA and a 28% higher risk of knee replacement compared with people who didn't work shifts.
Night shift work was not significantly linked to hip OA or hip replacement, a pattern the researchers note is consistent with animal research: when the circadian clock gene BMAL1 (a key protein that helps regulate the body's internal clock) is knocked out in mice, cartilage in the knee breaks down, but not in the hip.
Why the associations held even after controlling for weight
We've always thought that poor sleep raises OA risk mainly because it contributes to weight gain, which then puts more stress on your joints. But the data here tell a more complicated story.
After accounting for body weight, all of the associations weakened but didn't disappear.
People sleeping fewer than six hours still had a 31% higher risk of knee OA and a 20% higher risk of knee replacement. Insomnia remained linked to all four endpoints. Night shift work remained linked to knee OA and knee replacement specifically.
The researchers also ran a separate analysis excluding anyone who already reported at least three months of knee or hip pain at the time of their sleep assessment. This was to rule out the possibility that people were sleeping poorly simply because they were already in pain.
The associations held there too.
Why knees may be especially vulnerable
Across all three sleep factors (duration, insomnia, and shift work) the signal was strongest and most consistent for the knee. The researchers offer a few explanations.
The knee may depend more heavily on a functioning circadian clock than the hip does, partly because of differences in how the two joints are structured and how hip OA tends to develop (often through issues like hip dysplasia or impingement).
Weight also plays a bigger role in knee OA than hip OA, and disrupted sleep likely influences the knee partly through that pathway.
One other pattern stood out: among night shift workers whose jobs rarely or never required heavy physical labor, the risk increases were even larger; 43% higher knee OA risk and 40% higher knee replacement risk.
The researchers suggest that circadian disruption may have the biggest impact on people who don't already have elevated OA risk from physical wear on the job.
Sleep habits worth building for your joint health long-term
Circadian rhythms and sleep can be improved through lifestyle changes and sleep hygiene. This points to new potential ways to reduce OA risk before joint pain ever develops. Here are strategies worth considering:
- Keep a consistent sleep schedule: Seven hours appears to be the protective threshold in this data. Going to bed and waking at the same time every day helps anchor your body's internal clock.
- Get morning light exposure: Light is one of the most powerful cues for setting your circadian rhythm. Getting outside in the first hour after waking helps your body clock stay on track.
- Limit artificial light at night: Dimming screens and lights in the hours before bed supports your body's natural melatonin production and helps protect your sleep timing.
- Address insomnia early: Frequent insomnia was linked to risk increases comparable to (and in some cases greater than) sleeping fewer than six hours.
- If you work night shifts, minimize circadian disruption where you can: Changing your schedule may not be an option, but strategies like timed light exposure, strategic napping, and keeping a consistent routine on days off can help reduce the mismatch between your internal clock and your work hours.
The takeaway
This large prospective study found that sleeping fewer than six hours, experiencing frequent insomnia, and working night shifts were all linked to higher osteoarthritis risk (particularly at the knee) even after accounting for body weight.
The findings suggest that sleep quality and circadian health may be modifiable risk factors for OA, alongside the more commonly discussed pillars of exercise and weight management.