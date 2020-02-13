Golfing May Help You Live Longer, New Research Finds

Researchers analyzed data from almost 6,000 participants, looking at adults aged 65 and older who were previously identified as being at risk for heart disease and stroke. The data was collected over a period of 10 years, and then researchers followed up to find rates of heart attack and stroke in patients.

The analysis of data showed that participants who were golf players (defined as playing at least once a month) had a significantly lower rate of death: 15.1% compared to 24.6%.

“Our study is perhaps the first of its kind to evaluate the long-term health benefits of golf, particularly one of the most popular sports among older people in many countries,” says author Adnan Qureshi, M.D.