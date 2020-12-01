mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Can A Plant-Based Diet Support Metabolism? This New Study Says Yes

Can A Plant-Based Diet Support Metabolism? This New Study Says Yes

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Plant Based Meal with Sweet Potatoes, Avocados, Quinoa, and Black Beans

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

December 1, 2020 — 23:24 PM

The benefits of the plant-based diet abound: it's heart healthy, can help improve digestion, and now new research suggests that it may help boost metabolism, as well. While previous studies have seen that adopting a plant-based diet can help with weight loss, this new trial has investigated whether such a diet can actually boost our metabolism overall.

Further evidence for increased plant-based eating

In a randomized control trial published in the JAMA Network Open by researchers with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine early this week, they found evidence that a plant-based diet may promote after-meal burn and, as a result, lead to weight loss.

Among the 244 participants, half were randomly selected to follow a low-fat, plant-based diet for sixteen weeks, while the other half was a control group. They were advised to focus the diet on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, but were given no calorie limit, while the control group made no diet changes.

The group that adopted a plant-based diet was shown to have around a 16% increase in post-meal calorie burn, and lost an average of 14 pounds. By comparison, the control group saw no change over the same period.

The plant-based group also saw fat reduction in liver and muscles cells, which reduced insulin resistance in these organs. There was also a decrease in total and LDL cholesterol. Each of these factors contribute to overall metabolic health.

Advertisement

The takeaway

"Over the course of years and decades, burning more calories after every meal can make a significant difference in weight management," says study author Hana Kahleova, M.D., PhD, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee. "Not only did the plant-based group lose weight, but they experienced cardiometabolic improvements that will reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other health problems."

This study confirms many of the previous findings about the health benefits of adopting a plant-based diet, like weight loss and overall improvement to cardiovascular health. However, these findings also suggest that the plant-based diet can help the body function more optimally, by helping support the metabolism and aiding in healthy blood sugar maintenance.

The information in this article is based on the findings of one study and is not intended to replace medical advice. While the results seem promising, more research is needed to validate the findings of this study.

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient
Recipes

Make A Full Week Of Healthy Dinners With These 7 Simple Recipes

Eliza Sullivan
Make A Full Week Of Healthy Dinners With These 7 Simple Recipes
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Why These Researchers Want Women Over 40 To Know About Heart Health

Abby Moore
Why These Researchers Want Women Over 40 To Know About Heart Health
Personal Growth

I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Simple Way I Deal With Loneliness

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Simple Way I Deal With Loneliness
Love

Post-Breakup Regret Is Real: How To Know If It Was The Right Choice

Julie Nguyen
Post-Breakup Regret Is Real: How To Know If It Was The Right Choice
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Holistic Podiatrist & These Are My Go-To Natural Remedies For Foot Pain

Robert Kornfeld, DPM
I'm A Holistic Podiatrist & These Are My Go-To Natural Remedies For Foot Pain
Parenting

Empower Your Children With These 33 Expert-Approved Affirmations

Sarah Regan
Empower Your Children With These 33 Expert-Approved Affirmations
Beauty

A Quick Facialist-Approved Test To See If Your Skin Is Dehydrated

Jamie Schneider
A Quick Facialist-Approved Test To See If Your Skin Is Dehydrated
Integrative Health

I'm A Pulmonologist & Here's The Breathwork Routine I Use For Lung Health

Emma Loewe
I'm A Pulmonologist & Here's The Breathwork Routine I Use For Lung Health
Motivation

This Approach To Exercise May Be The Secret To A Consistent Fitness Practice

Helen Phelan
This Approach To Exercise May Be The Secret To A Consistent Fitness Practice
Sex

The Biggest Mistake People Make During Oral Sex, According To A Sex Coach

Sarah Regan
The Biggest Mistake People Make During Oral Sex, According To A Sex Coach
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plant-based-diet-supports-metabolism

Your article and new folder have been saved!