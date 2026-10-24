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Petting Your Dog Had An Unexpected Effect On The Body's Stress Response
You have a big presentation in an hour, your to-do list is growing, and your dog is looking at you like a quick ear scratch is the most important thing on your schedule. It's tempting to save that cuddle break as a reward for getting through the stressful stuff.
But a study of 64 dog owners1 explored how spending time with your dog might affect your body's response to pressure.
Researchers tracked participants' brain activity and heart rate during stressful tasks to see whether interacting with their dogs could make a difference beyond simply lifting their mood.
About the study
Each of the 64 participants brought their own dog to a lab and completed two stressful tasks. They had to answer questions quickly and count backward out loud while researchers watched and gave them negative feedback.
After each task, participants had time with their dog. In one session, they could pet and interact with their dog freely. In the other, their dog stayed nearby but just out of reach.
Researchers tracked brain activity, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV), which helps show how well the body adjusts to stress. Participants also reported how they were feeling.
Petting your dog may help you face the next stressful moment
Petting a dog didn't help participants calm down any faster after the first stressful task. Whether they could touch their dog or not, their heart rate and brain activity settled at a similar pace.
But when they faced the next stressful task, a difference emerged. People who had been able to pet their dog beforehand showed signs of a calmer response.
Their heart rates were lower, and their HRV was higher, suggesting their bodies were better equipped to handle the pressure. Their brain activity also showed fewer patterns linked to stress.
In short, petting a dog didn't necessarily help people bounce back faster after a stressful moment. Instead, it may have helped their bodies handle the next one.
The study was done in a lab with one type of stressor, and most participants were women of White European background, so researchers will need to test this finding in more varied groups and everyday situations.
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Why the timing of your dog break may matter
We often think of pets as our go-to source of comfort after a rough day.
This research raises another possibility: interacting with your dog before a stressful event may help your body respond to what's coming.
Stress changes how your body functions, including your heart rate and brain activity. Helping your body feel more settled before a challenge could influence how it responds when that pressure arrives.
Researchers also noticed that participants made more eye contact with their dogs when they couldn't touch them.
Looking at your dog might offer some comfort when physical contact isn't possible, although the study didn't establish whether eye contact alone provides the same benefits.
How to make time for your dog before a stressful day
If you know a demanding meeting, difficult conversation, or busy day is coming, try spending a few minutes with your dog beforehand.
- Make it a pre-stress ritual: Take a short break to stroke your dog before logging into a big meeting or heading into a challenging situation.
- Give your attention to the moment: Put your phone aside and focus on interacting with your dog instead of mentally running through your to-do list.
- Stay flexible: If you can't pet your dog, try spending a quiet moment together instead. Even making eye contact is a way to stay connected.
The takeaway
Your dog can be good company once a hard day is over, but this research suggests a little affection beforehand may do more for how your body handles stress.
The next time you see a stressful event on your calendar, try spending a few minutes petting your dog first.