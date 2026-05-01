Your Bond With Your Pet May Matter More For Well-Being Than You Think
If you've ever caught yourself talking to your dog like they're your therapist or felt a pang of guilt leaving your cat home alone, you're not imagining the depth of that bond. The connection we form with our pets is real, measurable, and shaped by much more than whether we're a "dog person" or a "cat person."
A recent study from France suggests that how attached we are to our pets may reflect our broader emotional and social lives.
What the LAPS study set out to measure
Researchers at the National Veterinary School of Toulouse surveyed 1,872 French pet owners using the Lexington Attachment to Pets Scale (LAPS), a validated tool that measures emotional bonds across three dimensions: general attachment, people substitution, and animal rights. The sample included 571 cat-only owners, 696 dog-only owners, and 605 people who had both.
The demographics skewed heavily female (88% of respondents were women), and the most common age group was 41 to 60, making up 46% of participants. The majority (65.4%) reported being the sole caregiver for their pet.
Who bonds most deeply with their pets
Dog owners scored higher on attachment than cat owners, with a median LAPS score of 58.5 compared to 52.0 for cats. Even among people who owned both, attachment scores were significantly higher for their dogs.
Women had higher attachment scores than men for both dogs and cats. Sole caregivers (those who handled feeding, walking, and grooming on their own) also scored higher than those who shared pet responsibilities with other household members.
People without children in the home had higher attachment scores as well. The researchers suggest this may indicate that pets fulfill a unique role in filling familial gaps, particularly in the absence of children.
Higher education was associated with lower attachment scores. The study authors note this could reflect differences in how people approach questionnaires rather than actual attachment levels; those with more education may be more measured in their responses.
Why we bond with pets the way we do
These findings align with attachment theory, which holds that humans have an innate drive to bond with "figures of attachment," whether human, animal, or even objects like a childhood teddy bear. Pets, especially dogs, may serve as accessible targets for this need.
The researchers also point to the concept of "pet parenting," noting that people without children may invest more heavily in the well-being of companion animals, potentially fulfilling a fundamental nurturing need. Dogs, in particular, display many of the same personality and cognitive characteristics as young children, which may explain why they tend to elicit stronger attachment.
But there's a caveat: The study notes that excessive or anxious pet attachment can be associated with emotional distress and poorer mental health. That's not to minimize your bond with your pet; it's to make sure it's part of a broader network of connection, not a replacement for one.
Building connection through your pet
Here are a few ways to lean into your relationship with your pet while also building connection elsewhere:
- Use your pet to build human connection: Pair pet routines with people. Walk your dog with a friend, or invite someone over while you're cuddling your cat. Pets can be bridges to social interaction, not just substitutes for it.
- Treat caregiving as a mental health tool: Feeding, walking, and grooming are built-in structure and grounding. Lean into these routines intentionally, recognizing them as moments of presence and care that and yours.
- Check your reliance: If your pet is your main source of emotional support, consider adding one more outlet: a friend, a class, a therapist. Your pet can be part of your support system without being all of it.
- Prioritize quality interaction: Short, engaged play or intentional touch can be more regulating than passive time together. A few minutes of focused attention may do more for both of you than hours on the couch. Looking for ideas? Here's how to with your pet.
- Don't let your pet hold everything: If you're processing big emotions through your pet, bring in another channel. Talk to someone, write it out, or reflect on your own. Your pet can comfort you, but they can't help you work through complexity the way a human (or a journal) can. And if you're noticing , that's worth tuning into as well.
The takeaway
Your bond with your pet reflects your emotional needs, your social circumstances, and how you seek connection. Understanding these patterns can help you build healthier relationships with your pet and with the people in your life. The research doesn't suggest loving your pet less; it simply invites you to consider what that love might be telling you about yourself.