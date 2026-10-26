Advertisement
People With Severe PMS May Benefit From This Mindset Shift
The days before your period can bring irritability, anxiety, or a sudden wave of self-criticism.
For people with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a more severe form of premenstrual distress, these emotional shifts can interfere with daily life.
Stress may make symptoms harder to manage, but how you respond to yourself could also play a role.
A recent study explored whether psychological skills like self-compassion and mindfulness could help explain differences in premenstrual symptom severity.
About the study
Researchers examined whether three psychological traits could help buffer against severe premenstrual symptoms: self-compassion (treating yourself with understanding rather than criticism), mindfulness (noticing thoughts and feelings without automatically reacting), and a sense of coherence (feeling that life's challenges are understandable and manageable).
The study included two groups. One had 228 participants who reported on past experiences, while the other included 90 participants who tracked their symptoms over time.
Researchers analyzed how stress, past trauma, and these psychological traits related to premenstrual symptoms.
Self-compassion may soften the effects of stress
People reporting greater self-compassion, stronger mindfulness skills, and a greater sense of coherence tended to show a weaker link between stress and premenstrual symptom severity.
Essentially, stress was less closely associated with severe symptoms among those with higher levels of these traits.
Trauma showed a different pattern.
Only two mindfulness skills, non-judging and describing emotions, weakened the relationship between trauma history and premenstrual symptoms in the respective study groups. Self-compassion and sense of coherence didn't show the same effect.
Everyday stress and past trauma can affect people differently, and the psychological skills associated with coping with one weren't necessarily linked to coping with the other.
Why your inner dialogue may matter before your period
When you're already overwhelmed, criticizing yourself for feeling emotional can add to the distress.
Self-compassion offers another approach.
Instead of asking, "Why am I being so difficult?", acknowledge that you're having a hard day without judging yourself for it.
The findings suggest this mindset may be especially relevant when stress is high.
However, the researchers measured associations rather than testing whether practicing self-compassion actually reduces symptoms, so the study can't establish cause and effect.
Psychological skills also don't address every factor involved in premenstrual distress.
Hormonal changes and other biological influences matter, too, and more research is needed to determine how self-compassion and mindfulness might fit into treatment.
How to practice more self-compassion
You don't need an elaborate mindfulness routine to change how you respond to difficult emotions. Try these approaches when symptoms tend to arise.
- Notice self-criticism: When you feel frustrated about being anxious, irritable, or sad, acknowledge the emotion without judging yourself.
- Change your inner dialogue: Consider what you'd say to a friend in the same situation, then offer yourself that same patience.
- Seek support when needed: If symptoms disrupt your work, relationships, or daily life, talk with a health care professional. PMDD is treatable, and options may include therapy, medication, and individualized care. Self-compassion can complement treatment, but it shouldn't replace it.
The takeaway
You may not be able to control every premenstrual symptom, but you can practice changing how you respond to yourself when they show up.
Self-compassion could be one helpful piece of the puzzle, alongside professional care when symptoms start running the show.