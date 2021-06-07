The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth

Motherhood ushers in a lot of changes, both emotionally and physically, for those who take on the role. While it can lead to a new sense of purpose and feelings of unconditional love, it can simultaneously lead to worry, physical exhaustion, and, in the case of multi-hyphenate talent Whitney Port: bladder leakage.

“When I started working out after having [my son] Sonny, I experienced bladder leakage trying to do jumping jacks or any kind of cardio,” Port tells mbg.

While stress urinary incontinence may not be one of the joys of having children, it is an incredibly common side effect—both from vaginal and cesarean deliveries.