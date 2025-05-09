Advertisement
How PCOS Can Change The Brain, According To Research
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) impacts between 8 and 13% of reproductive-aged women1 in the U.S. Yet, up to 70% of women with PCOS remain undiagnosed2—hence, why it's often referred to as an invisible illness.
The most commonly discussed symptoms of PCOS, like irregular menstruation and acne, often overshadow other symptoms—especially those that impact the brain and cognition.
However, one longitudinal study including women with PCOS may help to change that. To come, the details of that study and where to go from here.
How PCOS can impact cognition
A study published in the journal Neurology found that women with PCOS had lower cognitive performance and lower white matter integrity at midlife when compared to women without PCOS.
This research began back in 1985. It tracked over 1,000 women between the ages of 18 and 30 over 30 years and cumulated in a brain assessment (via cognitive testing and, in some cases, MRI scans).
After the study, they found that women with PCOS tended to have worse cognitive performance and lower white matter at midlife than those who did not, based on tests of verbal learning, memory, processing speed, executive functioning, attention, and more.
Factors like BMI, smoking and drinking status, and income were controlled for.
What is white matter?
Still, researchers note that "The PCOS associations with cognition were not meaningfully diminished when controlling for diabetes and other cardiovascular risk factors, including systolic blood pressure and adiposity." This suggests that there's much more to the correlation than these compounding health concerns.
More research is also needed to understand the relationship between PCOS and depression, given that the latter is known to negatively impact cognition as well5.
Luckily, current physician recommendations for PCOS include both management of cardiovascular risk and screening for depression—a protocol that researchers from this study hope will simultaneously serve to improve brain aging.
Nevertheless, we must continue advocating for comprehensive, full-body, and mindful medical care for PCOS patients that goes beyond treating common symptoms like weight gain, acne, etc.
The more we can understand about PCOS, the closer we are to prevention and successful treatment for all.
3 ways to support brain health
Whether you have PCOS or not, making lifestyle changes to support brain aging is a worthwhile endeavor.
Below, three basic elements to focus on:
- Eat more brain foods: Eat a colorful diet with foods rich in omega-3s, polyphenols, and anti-inflammatory properties. A few great contenders include olive oil, avocado, blueberries, turmeric, dark chocolate, and so on. Here's more to inspire your grocery list.
- Make exercise a top priority: Exercise not only can lower dementia risk and boost brain volume but also support your emotional well-being and overall longevity. So even if it's just walking more tomorrow than you did today, it's never too early to start getting more movement.
- Take sleep seriously: Getting at least seven hours of quality sleep per night has been linked to improved memory and reduced mental fatigue6. High-quality sleep also helps support hormonal balance7, which is key for easing other PCOS symptoms and supporting fertility.
Of course, these are just the starters. Plenty of people will greatly benefit from adding personalized lifestyle adjustments like brain health supplements, stress-relief activities, and workout plans as recommended by your doctor, physical trainer, or registered dietitian.
Editor's note
The takeaway
One study found that women with PCOS had lower cognitive performance and lower white matter integrity at midlife.
More research is needed to understand the complex relationship between PCOS and brain health, especially given the compounding health concerns often associated with PCOS.
7 Sources
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/polycystic-ovary-syndrome#:~:text=Polycystic%20ovary%20syndrome%20(PCOS)%20affects,%25%20of%20reproductive%2Daged%20women.
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23210095/
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2022.822062/full
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnins.2022.916243/full
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6520478/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4651462/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4377487/