Shame Spirals, Parenting & Learning To Cope: A Therapist's 6-Step Protocol
As a psychotherapist, I witness parents grapple with the feeling of shame that arises when they parent in a way that doesn’t align with their values—screaming, punishing, and saying the “wrong” thing.
While shame certainly has negative side effects, it is something we evolved to experience.
Because our ancestors lived in intimate and interconnected communities, determining the social costs of negative behavior (for example, stealing a neighbor’s food) was essential to maintaining the close knit fabric of a community. Caring about what others think of us can be an impactful way to behave in a community oriented manner when we have different individual urges that may tarnish our reputation.
Fear of shame can be a motivator for behavior, but it doesn’t have to be the only motivator. Essentially: there are healthier ones for us to use and to teach our kids. Allow me to explain.
What is shame?
Shame is a complex feeling we all experience from time to time.
Brene Brown defines shame as: “the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love and belonging—something we’ve experienced, done, or failed to do makes us unworthy of connection.”
Shame can be harmful in that when we believe we are “bad” or there is something “wrong” with us, we can enter something called a freeze state. A freeze state is where we shut down the ability to connect to ourselves and to others. Connection, of course, is what has the potential for healing, growth, and forgiveness—causing a vicious cycle.
Why is guilt more helpful for behavior change than shame?
What I remind myself, as a mother of three, and the patients I work with is: While we may act in ways that don’t honor ourselves and our children, we can experience remorse, regret, and guilt. Yes, guilt.
Guilt is more helpful in this context because it is the belief that we did something wrong, not that there is something wrong within us.
This distinction—the difference between saying “I lied” versus “I am a lier”—can create powerful shifts in our relationships with ourselves and help us be a model for our children. It shoes them that we can make mistakes, own them, and then not beat ourselves up over them.
It is often the belief that we are bad that actually perpetuates negative behaviors, doesn’t stop them.
Here’s a 6-step guide for addressing shame when you mess up in parenting
Here's how I help my patients deal with shame.
Notice what shame feels like in your body
Get to know what shame actually feels like. It makes me want to crawl out of my skin, some report a “pit” in their stomachs, or “tightness” in their chests. It might make you want to hide or retreat. It might make you want to keep your behavior a secret.
Yes, acknowledge all of these somatic experiences and address them as real. But getting curious —rather than judgmental about them—can shift our relationship to the feeling.
There is a method called “name it to tame it,” coined by Dan Siegel, M.D., which allows us to label our emotions and brings the pre-frontal cortex back online, which helps us be able to think logically again.
Trace the feeling back in time and get to know your relationship to shame
Sometimes wounds that we haven’t addressed pre-kids or wounds that simply need more healing get reactivated in parenthood.
Consider your relationship to shame historically:
- Did your caregivers use it as a way to push you to be “good?”
- Were you encouraged to hide certain parts of your identity or your emotions?
- Did you experience judgment or bullying for your social identities or personality traits?
Think critically about these: In what ways have you internalized others' oppressive narratives about you that have nothing to do with you? How did their beliefs about you make you question your worth and your value?
These areas may be trailheads for your own healing through therapeutic or community support. Building an understanding of why a behavior exists can help us reduce self-blame through empathy for the younger parts of us that didn’t get to choose how we were treated.
Acknowledge that you messed up but you aren’t a mess up
Before you repair with your child, it can be helpful to first repair with yourself.
This can be in the form of a self-hug. I can look like repeating a mantra that you may have done something harmful but you, yourself, are not bad. It may mean calling a friend to talk it through and examining how you got to the point where you behaved in a way that you regret.
This step requires self-compassion and a commitment to addressing the conditions that enable the harmful behavior to persist and repeat.
Make a plan to do it differently
While we can have empathy for ourselves, it doesn’t justify repeated behaviors that don’t align with our values.
For example, I notice my tone gets more tense and serious toward the end of the week, so I’ve brainstormed with my community how they can support me more. That way I show up for my kids more resourced and less depleted.
This can take time, intention, rejiggering, and experimentation to figure out what needs to change in your life for you to be the parent you want to be. It also requires acknowledging that sometimes the demands placed on you by society make this really hard to do.
Anticipate error
Getting to know our shame, also means getting to know our humanness. It can be helpful to predict that we will make mistakes, we will raise our voices, we will not do it perfectly. And that's simply because we aren’t made to, not because we have some personal shortcoming.
What matters to our children most, is not that we get it right 100% of the time, but that we truly own it when we don’t.
Plan for a quality apology
This often doesn’t happen in the moment of the rupture. The repair is hugely important and it must be really genuine to us before we offer it up, because our children can sense when it’s authentic. It’s better to take a little time and get it right, rather than to do it right away. Parenting expert Becky Kennedy, PhD, outlines the 3 elements of a good repair:
- Go back to the moment of disconnection
- Take responsibility
- Name what you’re going to do differently
While this is a helpful outline, I would encourage you to make it your own. Be true to yourself and the way you feel reveals your heart to your children. The crucial element of this is feeling connected to yourself and your kid, so following a script isn’t going to land.
The takeway:
Feeling guilt about our behavior can let us know that we aren’t living in alignment with the parents we want to be. When you start to feel shame, get curious about how it lives in you and where it came from, rather than judging yourself. This will lead to a more thoughtful repair process with yourself and your kid!