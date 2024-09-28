Maybe you're not guilty that you yelled at your kid but rather angry that you do not have child care support that is affordable so you can get the rest you need to feel resourced. Maybe you're not guilty for ignoring their requests for play but angry that you do not have a supportive partner to step in when you're too tired to. Maybe you're not guilty for not being able to "do it all" but rather angry at the individualistic culture that prevents you from asking your community for help and revealing how much you're struggling.