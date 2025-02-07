Whether we're talking spring break, summer break, Christmas, or long weekends indoors on bad weather days, extended time off from school often comes with a soundtrack of "I'm bored." That, in turn, means that parents everywhere are loading up the family calendar six ways from Sunday to entertain their kids. The fact is, in the absence of structure, boredom is almost inevitable. Well, parents, we're here to tell you—relax. It's OK for your child to get bored; it's actually good for them, and when they do, there are some pretty fantastic activities they can do to entertain themselves.