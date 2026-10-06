Women With This Chronic Condition May Face A Bigger Mental Health Toll
Living with a chronic condition can make you hyperaware of every change in your body. Maybe you're more tired than usual, a symptom feels different, or you leave an appointment wondering what the next few months might look like.
With chronic kidney disease (CKD), those worries can become part of everyday life, particularly when you're unsure whether your health is getting worse.
Recent research1 looked at how these perceptions may connect with emotional well-being. The researchers found several links between how people viewed their health, their fear of disease progression, and probable depression, with many of those connections stronger among women.
About the study
CKD affects a significant share of adults worldwide, and managing it can involve much more than keeping track of physical symptoms. Researchers wanted to understand some of the factors that may be tied to depression in people living with the condition.
They studied 456 adults with CKD in China, who completed questionnaires about three areas of their experience.
People reported how much they felt CKD was negatively affecting their lives, whether they felt their health had declined since before their diagnosis, and how worried they were that their disease would get worse or return.
The researchers also looked for signs of probable depression and analyzed how these experiences were connected. They then compared the patterns between women and men.
When health worries start to weigh on you
More than a third of people in the study, 37.3%, met the criteria for probable depression.
People were also more likely to show signs of depression if they felt their illness was disrupting their lives, believed their health had deteriorated, or were more afraid of their disease progressing.
Fear of progression seemed to connect some of these dots.
People who felt their health was getting worse or felt more negatively affected by their illness also tended to have greater fear about what might happen next. That fear was, in turn, associated with a greater likelihood of probable depression.
There was also a notable difference between women and men.
Most of these associations were stronger among women, although the relationship between fear of disease progression and probable depression was similar for both groups.
What this can tell us about living with CKD
It's not difficult to imagine how these experiences could feed into one another.
When your health feels less predictable, it's natural to think more about what could happen next. For someone already managing a chronic condition, that uncertainty can add another source of stress.
Still, the study doesn't show that feeling worse causes depression, or that worrying about disease progression leads directly to depression. Because researchers collected the information at one point in time, they couldn't determine which experience came first.
It's also possible that depression affects how someone perceives their health or how worried they feel about the future.
Longer-term research is needed to understand the relationship more clearly and determine whether addressing these fears could improve mental health.
Make room for emotional health, too
Managing CKD can mean focusing heavily on appointments, medications, lab results, and physical symptoms. But your emotional experience is useful information for your care team, too.
- Talk about persistent health worries: If you're regularly thinking about your condition getting worse or that fear is interfering with everyday life, bring it up at an appointment. You don't have to wait until it feels overwhelming.
- Mention changes in mood: Ongoing sadness, hopelessness, or anxiety are worth discussing, even if they seem less urgent than your physical symptoms. If you're supporting someone with CKD, asking how they're coping emotionally can also open the door to a conversation they may not know how to start.
The takeaway
Living with CKD can carry an emotional load that doesn't always show up in your medical chart. This study suggests women may be particularly affected, making mental health an important part of the bigger picture.