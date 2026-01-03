The Most Common Neurological Conditions Aren’t What You Think — New Analysis Reveals All
Brain health has become one of the most important conversations in today’s health landscape. We’re tracking sleep scores, protecting memory, managing stress, and worrying about cognitive decline earlier than ever, and for good reason.
A sweeping new analysis published in JAMA Neurology1 suggests that brain and nervous system conditions aren’t just common; they’re nearly universal. According to the data, more than half of all Americans, about 180 million people, are currently living with at least one neurological disease or disorder.
The data doesn’t just reveal how widespread neurological conditions are. It also shows where prevention is working, why people are living longer with brain-related conditions, and how everyday choices can meaningfully shape long-term brain health.
A closer look at one of the largest brain health analyses to date
The findings come from the Global Burden of Disease 2021 study, one of the most comprehensive health datasets. Researchers analyzed U.S. data from 1990 to 2021, evaluating 36 conditions that affect the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves.
Instead of focusing solely on diagnoses, the study measured disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), a metric that captures both years lost to early death and years lived with disability. In other words, it shows not just how long people live, but how well they live.
They found that disorders affecting the nervous system were the leading cause of disability in the United States, accounting for 16.6 million DALYs in 2021 alone.
The most common neurological conditions may surprise you
When people hear “neurological disease,” they often think of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. While those conditions do carry a heavy burden, they aren’t the most prevalent.
The most common neurological conditions in the U.S. were:
- Tension-type headaches, affecting ~122 million Americans
- Migraine, affecting ~58 million
- Diabetic neuropathy, affecting ~17 million
These conditions often begin earlier in life and may not be life-threatening, but they can significantly disrupt daily functioning, productivity, and quality of life.
Meanwhile, the conditions responsible for the greatest overall health loss were stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, diabetic neuropathy, and migraine—highlighting the dual challenge of both prevalence and severity.
Why the numbers are rising, but not for the reason you might think
At first glance, the numbers seem alarming. More Americans than ever are living with neurological conditions. But the data tell a more nuanced story.
When researchers adjusted for age, the prevalence of neurological disorders in the U.S. has stayed essentially flat over the past 30 years, and even declined slightly. In other words, people aren’t suddenly becoming more likely to develop these conditions.
So what’s driving the growth? Aging.
Americans are living longer, and many neurological conditions, including stroke, dementia, and neuropathy, are far more common later in life. At the same time, deaths from neurological diseases have dropped by about 15% since 1990, thanks to better prevention, faster diagnosis, and advances in treatment and emergency care, especially for stroke.
The result is a paradox of progress. More people are surviving neurological conditions and living with them for longer. Years lived with disability increased by nearly 10%, underscoring a growing need for better long-term management and support.
How to protect your brain health, starting now
While genetics and aging play a role, a growing body of research shows that brain health is deeply influenced by everyday choices. The same factors that protect your heart and metabolism also support your nervous system:
- Manage blood sugar and blood pressure, which reduces the risk of stroke and diabetic neuropathy
- Move your body regularly, especially through aerobic and strength-based exercise
- Prioritize sleep, which supports brain repair and glymphatic clearance
- Eat for brain resilience, emphasizing omega-3s, fiber, antioxidants, and adequate protein
- Stay socially and cognitively engaged, both of which are linked to slower cognitive decline
The takeaway
If there’s one takeaway from this research, it’s that brain health isn’t a niche concern; it’s something that touches nearly every family in the country. Neurological conditions are common, long-lasting, and deeply intertwined with how we live, age, and function day to day.
The encouraging part is that this burden isn’t fixed. Many of the biggest drivers of neurological disability (stroke, migraine, diabetic nerve damage) are influenced by factors we can address earlier and more consistently. Supporting brain health now doesn’t just shape how long we live, but how capable and connected we feel along the way.