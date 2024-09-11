Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
September 11, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Erin Kunkel
September 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Fall is nearly here, which means we're back into one of my favorite seasons for food: roasted root veggie season! And while simple baked sweet potato fries are undeniably delicious, these ones from Helene Henderson of the Malibu Farm restaurants go one step further. Get ready for the ultimate version of this classic side.

From her cookbook, Malibu Farm Sunrise to Sunset, this recipe pairs baked pieces of sweet potato with a tangy tahini sauce and pomegranate seeds. On their own, sweet potatoes are packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium. Then, the pomegranate seeds add antioxidants, while tahini offers some healthy fats to balance the dish's nutrients.

Make it this weekend, bookmark it for the upcoming holiday season, or both!

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Serves 4 

Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes
  • Olive oil
  • 1 cup Pucker Up Tahini Sauce (below)
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)
  • ½ cup pomegranate seeds (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. First we need to zebra-peel the skin on our sweet potatoes. A little skin holds the sweet potatoes together; too much skin gets chewy. With a vegetable peeler, peel the potatoes in lengthwise strips, removing half the skin. Then cut the sweet potatoes into wedges, 4 to 6 wedges per half potato, depending on how thick you cut them. Place the wedges on a sheet pan that is greased with olive oil. Do not crowd your pan.
  3. Bake for about 8 minutes, or until the underside is browned and crisp. Turn the fries over to brown the other side, about 5 minutes. Remove and dry the sweet potato fries on paper towels.
  4. To serve the sweet potatoes, drizzle them with the Pucker Up Tahini Sauce. Garnish with the parsley and pomegranate seeds, if using.

Pucker Up Tahini Sauce

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

  • ½ cup tahini (sesame seed paste)
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • ¼ cup hot water
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tablespoon honey, agave, or maple syrup (optional)

Method

  • Spoon the tahini into a small bowl, and then add the lemon juice. The mixture will seize up and get stiff, so thin it with the ¼ cup hot water to make a smoother sauce. Add the garlic and olive oil, and season to taste with salt. For a sweeter sauce, stir in the honey, agave, or maple syrup.

Note: Can you make your own tahini? Yes, of course. Just throw your toasted hulled sesame seeds (about 1 cup) into a food processor and grind them fine. Add a little salt and 2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil to make a paste. If you have toasted sesame seed oil gathering dust in the fridge, add 1 teaspoon; if not, skip it. And, if desired, add 1 tablespoon honey, agave, or maple syrup for a sweeter sauce.

Reprinted from MALIBU FARM SUNRISE TO SUNSET by Helene Henderson. Copyright © 2021 by Helene Henderson. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Feng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level Naturally
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.