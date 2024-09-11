The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall

Note: Can you make your own tahini? Yes, of course. Just throw your toasted hulled sesame seeds (about 1 cup) into a food processor and grind them fine. Add a little salt and 2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil to make a paste. If you have toasted sesame seed oil gathering dust in the fridge, add 1 teaspoon; if not, skip it. And, if desired, add 1 tablespoon honey, agave, or maple syrup for a sweeter sauce.