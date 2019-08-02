4 Totally Portable Protein-Packed Snacks (That Aren’t Hard Boiled Eggs)

3. Roasted chickpea snacks. If you've got the time to roast a sheet pan of chickpeas, you can't go wrong. This legume is a go-to travel snack for nutritionists and R.D.s thanks to its impressive nutrient profile: Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein and fiber—a half-cup serving contains 7.5 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber—on top of other vitamins and minerals. And if you don't have the time (or the interest to turn your oven on in the heat of summer), your grocery store's snack aisle likely stocks some snackable chickpea options.

4. Three-ingredient chocolate milk. We're all adults here, and while most of us have graduated to protein smoothies, can we just agree that few things in life feel better than fueling up with an ice-cold chocolate milk? It's actually an excellent source of high-quality protein (about 8 grams per serving), especially post-workout. You can find shelf-stable single servings to stash in your gym bag or backpack (just make sure the sugar content is low), or you can make your healthy chocolate syrup. Mix ½ cup of cacao powder with 1 cup of water in a saucepan over medium-high heat, and once it's boiling, add in ½ cup of maple syrup and stir until thickened. Just store it in the fridge (it'll last about a week), and add a few teaspoons to dairy or nondairy milk. You'll get a rich, super-satisfying glass of chocolate milk that's as awesome and you remember it.