Orgasm stacking is a practice wherein you place emphasis on the quality of sex—namely, having more orgasms—as opposed to how many times a week, month, or year you're having sex. While it may not sound super glamorous, this is an optimal technique for busy parents or people with crazy jobs or a lot of responsibilities. So, um, pretty much everyone.

"Last week I had sex once, but I had three orgasms," says Madeline, 37. "We have two kids and jobs. We don't have time to just throw down and get it on anymore. Wednesday night is our date night, and it works for us. The sex is great!"

It's time to ditch the obligation sex. Orgasm stacking is effective because it takes the pressure off "getting it in" and allows partners to really engage with each other during intimate moments. It removes the sense of obligation we sometimes have with sex. Let's face it: Sometimes sex feels like a luxury we don't have the man-hours to entertain.

When you focus on quality instead of quantity, you allow partners to have better sexual experiences and create closer intimate bonds. "Orgasm stacking is a great way to extend the life of your sexuality and sexual play," sex therapist Moushumi Ghose, LMFT, tells MBG.