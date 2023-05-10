The intent of the formula primarily targets collagen and elastin production through natural sources of vitamin C. As a quick reminder, collagen and elastin are proteins naturally produced by the skin that are responsible for keeping your complexion looking firm, lifted, and retaining its ability to bounce back. However, production declines with time, which is the reason for sagging skin and fine lines.

OK, now that we’ve got that in order we can talk about vitamin C. Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process—we literally cannot make collagen without it. The tricky part is that our bodies don’t make the antioxidant, so we must get it from external sources, like topical products. This blend contains three of nature's most potent sources of vitamin C: organic mango seed butter, cumu cumu fruit extract, and indian gooseberry.

But the ingredient list doesn’t stop there. It’s topped with other skin-loving natural extracts like astaxanthin and three sources of maple extract. Astaxanthin is derived from microalgae and has pretty astounding antioxidant capabilities: its free radical fighting ability is some five times more potent than beta carotene. Through its ability to fight off free radicals, it can protect your collagen layer from damage and degradation.

The maple leaf extracts are fairly notable for their role in protecting elastin. While collagen keeps skin firm and lifted, elastin helps it look supple and bouncy—and both are essential for a youthful appearance. Research has found that the compounds found in red maple leaf extract have the ability to stop the enzyme responsible for breaking down elastin, stopping damage at the source.

These extracts are all infused in a base of organic aloe, sunflower seed oil, and cocoa seed butter, botanicals that support skin in their own right. The end result is a USDA Certified Organic formula that uses the power of nature to protect and nurture your skin.