Found: An Organic Face Cream That Treats Wrinkles With Organic Extracts
The natural world will always be the first source of inspiration for beauty—look through your beauty cabinet, and you’re sure to find formulas highlighting the various botanical extracts found within the formula. This is for good reason: Nature is lush with good-for-skin botanicals that have been used for centuries as skin care.
Well, I’ve found a formula that is loaded with some of the best that nature has to offer. Almost every ingredient found in Purity Wood’s Age-Defying Dream Cream is not only natural, but USDA Certified Organic. If you prioritize effective formulas that use organic ingredients whenever possible, this blend is for you.
Advertisement
How this organic, natural formula works with the skin.
The intent of the formula primarily targets collagen and elastin production through natural sources of vitamin C. As a quick reminder, collagen and elastin are proteins naturally produced by the skin that are responsible for keeping your complexion looking firm, lifted, and retaining its ability to bounce back. However, production declines with time, which is the reason for sagging skin and fine lines.
OK, now that we’ve got that in order we can talk about vitamin C. Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process—we literally cannot make collagen without it. The tricky part is that our bodies don’t make the antioxidant, so we must get it from external sources, like topical products. This blend contains three of nature's most potent sources of vitamin C: organic mango seed butter, cumu cumu fruit extract, and indian gooseberry.
But the ingredient list doesn’t stop there. It’s topped with other skin-loving natural extracts like astaxanthin and three sources of maple extract. Astaxanthin is derived from microalgae and has pretty astounding antioxidant capabilities: its free radical fighting ability is some five times more potent than beta carotene. Through its ability to fight off free radicals, it can protect your collagen layer from damage and degradation.
The maple leaf extracts are fairly notable for their role in protecting elastin. While collagen keeps skin firm and lifted, elastin helps it look supple and bouncy—and both are essential for a youthful appearance. Research has found that the compounds found in red maple leaf extract have the ability to stop the enzyme responsible for breaking down elastin, stopping damage at the source.
These extracts are all infused in a base of organic aloe, sunflower seed oil, and cocoa seed butter, botanicals that support skin in their own right. The end result is a USDA Certified Organic formula that uses the power of nature to protect and nurture your skin.
About the experience — and results.
I did my research before I started using this cream, so I knew all the luxe ingredients I was feeding my skin. But no matter how good you know an ingredient is for you, if you don’t enjoy the formula you’re going to have a hard time being consistent. It’s just like nutrition: You may know a certain type of diet is good for your gut, but unless you like the taste of the food you’re eating, it’s going to be harder to stick with it.
The cream is a nice medium-bodied thickness—not too dense that it feels goopy, but not too light that you’re left wondering if you applied anything at all. It sinks in fast, and doesn’t leave a slippery residue. While testing it, I wore it both day and night to get the full experience. During the day it wore well under makeup—it didn’t pill or make my makeup slide off midday. And at night it paired well with my other steps. Essentially: It’s an easy product to fit into your routine.
It does contain a natural fragrance using essential oils, notably lemon peel essential oil. It gives it a bright citrus scent that lingers. If you have sensitivities to citrus essential oils or scent in general, I think this is an important caveat to consider.
After a few weeks of use, I noticed my complexion looked smoother, longer. I started using it during the cold, dry winter months, a time when I typically notice parched-looking fine lines creep in by midday. With this? Those became less and less. I also used it along my neck and chest, areas where I accumulated a fair amount of sun damage as a teen—and I'm now starting to see the residuals for. After a few weeks, my skin looks more plump, supple, soft, and even lifted. The lines that have developed on my chest have smoothed out, and my neck looks firmer.
Advertisement
The takeaway
It’s a robust formula in which almost every single ingredient is organic, a pretty impressive feat. Every single extract works together, and with your skin, to ensure your skin is functioning at its highest level—and in turn, you’ll see fewer wrinkles, faded dark spots, and an overall lifted complexion.
Advertisement
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.