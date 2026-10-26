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This Food Was Linked To Lower Risk Of Early-Onset Pregnancy Hypertension
When you're planning for a baby, it's easy to focus on what you'll eat, drink, and change once you see that positive test. But your pre-pregnancy habits may deserve some attention, too.
The researchers found a link between higher fish intake before pregnancy and a lower likelihood of developing one particular type of the condition.
Here's what they found and what it could mean for your own diet.
About the study
High blood pressure during pregnancy, including preeclampsia and gestational hypertension, affects roughly 5% to 10% of pregnancies worldwide.
It can cause serious complications for mothers and babies and is associated with a higher risk of heart and metabolic disease later in life.
Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which support blood vessel health and help regulate inflammation. Previous research has mainly examined fish intake during pregnancy, with mixed results.
Researchers wanted to see whether eating fish before conception was also associated with high blood pressure during pregnancy.
They analyzed data from 86,009 women participating in Japan's Environment and Children's Study.
Women completed food questionnaires covering their diet during the year before pregnancy and again during pregnancy.
Researchers grouped participants into five categories based on how much fish they ate, then tracked cases of high blood pressure during pregnancy while accounting for factors such as age, weight, smoking, and overall diet.
More fish before pregnancy was linked to lower risk
The researchers split high blood pressure during pregnancy into two types based on when it starts. The early-onset type appears earlier in pregnancy and can be harder to manage, while the late-onset type develops in the final weeks.
Here's how fish intake lined up with each type:
- Fish before pregnancy: Women who ate the most fish had 34% lower odds of early-onset high blood pressure than women who ate the least.
- First-time moms: The link was stronger for women having their first baby. Those in the second-highest intake group had 43% lower odds than those in the lowest group.
- Fish during pregnancy: Eating more fish while pregnant was tied to lower odds of high blood pressure during pregnancy overall, but not the early-onset type. Among first-time moms, it was also linked to lower odds of the late-onset type.
Why the timing may matter
Early-onset high blood pressure is often associated with problems in the blood vessels supplying the placenta, while late-onset cases are more closely linked to the mother's health and metabolism.
Omega-3 fats in fish support blood vessel function and help regulate inflammation, which may help explain the findings, although researchers didn't directly test this theory.
Women also tended to eat less fish during pregnancy, which could partly explain the different patterns.
Because this was an observational study, it can't prove that fish prevents pregnancy complications or establish which fish species or omega-3 fats might be responsible.
RELATED READ: The 15 Best (And Expert-Vetted) Omega-3 Supplements
Make fish part of your routine before pregnancy
If you're thinking about conceiving, you don't need to wait for a positive test to consider your diet.
- Build the habit early: Higher fish intake before pregnancy was associated with lower odds of early-onset high blood pressure, so consider including fish regularly if you're planning to conceive.
- Keep it on the menu during pregnancy: Higher fish intake during pregnancy was linked to lower odds of high blood pressure during pregnancy, so cutting back once you're expecting isn't likely to lower your risk.
- Don't chase a specific number: The study didn't establish an ideal amount of fish to eat. Even the highest-intake group's average isn't a target you need to hit. Your OB-GYN or midwife can help you choose suitable options.
The takeaway
Fish might deserve a spot on your plate well before there's a baby bump. Women who ate more fish before pregnancy had lower odds of early-onset high blood pressure in this study, although more research is needed to understand why. It's a promising connection, not a guarantee.