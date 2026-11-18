Omega-3s May Be Doing Something Unexpected For Your Blood Pressure
You step on the scale, get your blood pressure checked, and wait for that little monitor to reveal how your heart is doing.
But here's something you might not think about: your blood pressure doesn't stay the same all day. It naturally shifts while you're working, moving around, and even sleeping. So could omega-3s help keep some of those readings in check?
Researchers explored that question in a recent clinical trial1, looking at whether adding omega-3 supplements to existing treatment could offer extra blood pressure support for people with both high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
About the study
Omega-3s are healthy fats best known for their role in heart health. Researchers wanted to find out whether two types in particular, EPA and DHA (the main omega-3s found in fish oil), could also help improve blood pressure.
They recruited 100 adults with high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
Half took 2 grams of omega-3s daily, while the other half took a placebo (a supplement with no active ingredients). Both groups continued taking their prescribed medication throughout the 12-week study.
Before and after the trial, researchers checked participants' blood pressure in a few different ways.
This included regular doctor's office readings, measurements taken throughout the day and night, and readings that estimate the pressure in the major arteries closest to the heart.
Omega-3s improved three blood pressure measurements
Compared with the placebo group, people taking omega-3s saw greater improvements in three areas:
- Daytime systolic blood pressure: The top number in a blood pressure reading, measured while participants were awake
- Nighttime diastolic blood pressure: The bottom number, measured while participants were asleep
- Central systolic blood pressure: An estimate of the pressure in the major arteries closest to the heart
Regular blood pressure readings taken at the doctor's office barely changed between the groups.
The differences showed up in measurements that captured what was happening throughout the day and night, rather than one quick checkup.
Researchers also saw reductions in some markers of inflammation in the omega-3 group, although not all inflammation measures changed. Omega-3s also didn't significantly affect cholesterol, triglycerides, or blood sugar levels.
What these findings mean for heart health
There's reason to be interested in these results, but a few caveats are important.
This was a small pilot study, and some measurements, particularly central blood pressure and arterial stiffness, were only available for a smaller number of participants.
Researchers also tested several outcomes without adjusting for multiple comparisons, so some differences may have happened by chance.
The study only lasted 12 weeks, meaning we don't know whether the improvements would last or lead to better long-term heart health. It also only included people already taking medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol, so the findings may not apply to everyone.
Larger studies are needed to confirm whether omega-3s can reliably improve these blood pressure measurements and whether those changes make a meaningful difference to cardiovascular health.
Getting more omega-3s into your routine
Omega-3s can be incorporated into your routine through both food and supplements. Some options include:
- Fatty fish: Salmon and sardines provide EPA and DHA, the same omega-3s used in the study
- Omega-3 supplements: A convenient way to get a consistent daily dose of EPA and DHA
- Walnuts and chia seeds: Plant-based sources of omega-3s
If you're considering an omega-3 supplement, talk with your health care provider about the right dose for your needs, especially if you're taking medication for blood pressure or cholesterol.
Supplements are intended to complement prescribed treatment, not replace it.
The takeaway
Your blood pressure has a few more numbers worth keeping an eye on beyond the one on your doctor's screen.
Omega-3s may help improve some of them, although larger studies are needed to confirm the benefits. Whether through your diet or a daily supplement, these healthy fats deserve a place in the heart health conversation.